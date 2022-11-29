https://sputniknews.com/20221129/europes-imports-of-russian-lng-increase-by-42-in-2022-report-suggests-1104807087.html

Europe's Imports of Russian LNG Increase by 42% in 2022, Report Suggests

Europe's Imports of Russian LNG Increase by 42% in 2022, Report Suggests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has boosted the imports of Russian liquefied natural gas by 42% between January-October 2022 year-on-year, British... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T06:28+0000

2022-11-29T06:28+0000

2022-11-29T06:28+0000

economy

european union (eu)

russia

lng

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18909/10/189091063_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9caf0550705dbb7df640e316593691f9.jpg

The LNG imports from Russia during the period amounted to 17.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas (bcm), with Belgium, France, Spain and the Netherlands topping the list of importers, according to the news outlet.This year, Europe has imported 111 bcm of LNG between January-October from the global market, increasing the import volumes by 70%, while last year the EU purchased 155 bcm of Russian natural gas and LNG, the report said.It added that Russia had been Europe's second largest energy supplier, but its share lowered by 16% in 2022 due to EU's imports of US LNG, which accounted for 42% this year.Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20221122/what-is-the-energy-crisis-and-why-is-a-global-energy-crisis-taking-place-today-1104509600.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lng imports from russia, eu boosts lng import from russia, russian gas, russian lng, natural gas, russia eu relations