https://sputniknews.com/20221129/daesh-inspired-terrorism-continues-to-pose-threat-indian-nsa-1104825227.html

Daesh-Inspired Terrorism Continues to Pose Threat: Indian NSA

Daesh-Inspired Terrorism Continues to Pose Threat: Indian NSA

Since 2019, India's top counter-terrorism task force the National Investigation Agency has arrested a dozen people suspected of having links to Daesh*. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T13:39+0000

2022-11-29T13:39+0000

2022-11-29T13:46+0000

india

nsa

ajit doval

indonesia

terrorism

anti-terrorism

indian national investigation agency (nia)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106349/21/1063492191_0:0:4000:2251_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ba807d9449f1e796e2ccae8a326c3e.jpg

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval warned that terrorism emanating from neighboring countries, alongside Daesh-inspired attacks, continues to be a grave threat on Tuesday.Doval shared his views on the twin threats at a conference organized to highlight the importance of Muslim scholars (Ulemas) in fostering inter-faith harmony in India & Indonesia, underlining that Indian and Indonesian Ulema can learn from each others' experience to promote tolerance and peaceful co-existence of faiths in their respective countries.Cooperation with civil society is essential in countering threats posed by Daesh-inspired individual terror cells and returnees from combat theaters like Syria and Afghanistan, he added.At the same time, Duval noted that, "Extremism and terrorism are against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and well-being."India and Indonesia have two of the largest Muslim populations in the world.As per a report by World Population Review, Indonesia ranks top of the list with more than 229 million Muslims.Duval's remarks, however, came at a time when sectarian violence is on the up in India.Since April this year, separate Hindu and Muslim groups have clashed on the streets across India, including in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. While stones were pelted on religious processions of Hindus on the festivals of Ram Navami, and Hanuman Jayanti, Muslims saw their festivities being disrupted on Eid.

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/indian-police-claim-mangaluru-bomb-suspect-inspired-by-daesh-1104495264.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

ajit doval terrorism, ajit doval daesh, ajit doval isis, nsa doval daesh, indian nsa isis, india indonesia ajit doval, india indonesia doval, indian nsa terrorism indonesia, nsa cross border terrorism, doval ulema, ajit doval ulema, inter-faith harmony in india, india's national security advisor (nsa) ajit doval