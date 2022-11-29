https://sputniknews.com/20221129/colorado-company-wins-contract-expansion-to-handle-services-at-guantanamo-base-1104805866.html

Colorado Company Wins Contract Expansion to Handle Services at Guantanamo Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A company based in the US state of Colorado has won an extension of its contract to provide support services to the Navy base at... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Vectrus Systems Corporation [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado is awarded a $48,888,974 ... modification ... contract for base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba," the Defense Department said in a release on Monday.The award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $96,754,647, the release said."The contract modification is for a 12-month bridge extension of base operations support services under the basic contract," the release added.Work on the contract will be performed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and will be completed in a year's time by November 2023, according to the release.

