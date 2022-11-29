https://sputniknews.com/20221129/china-launches-shenzhou-15-manned-spacecraft-1104836868.html

China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft

China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China launched Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern Gansu Province, it will take a crew of... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T16:01+0000

2022-11-29T16:01+0000

2022-11-29T16:01+0000

world

china

spacecraft

shenzhou-10

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101879/11/1018791185_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_f4afd002824de0538eac7089768c14c1.jpg

The Long March 2F launch vehicle was launched as scheduled at 23:08 Beijing time (15:08 GMT).The crew included three taikonauts: crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china launches shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft