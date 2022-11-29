https://sputniknews.com/20221129/china-launches-shenzhou-15-manned-spacecraft-1104836868.html
China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft
China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China launched Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern Gansu Province, it will take a crew of...
The Long March 2F launch vehicle was launched as scheduled at 23:08 Beijing time (15:08 GMT).The crew included three taikonauts: crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.
China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China launched Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern Gansu Province, it will take a crew of three to the Tiangong Orbital Station, the launch is broadcast by China Central Television.
The Long March 2F launch vehicle was launched as scheduled at 23:08 Beijing time (15:08 GMT).
The crew included three taikonauts: crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.