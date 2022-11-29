International
China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft
China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China launched Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern Gansu Province, it will take a crew of... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
The Long March 2F launch vehicle was launched as scheduled at 23:08 Beijing time (15:08 GMT).The crew included three taikonauts: crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.
China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft

16:01 GMT 29.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andy WongThe Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou 10 capsule blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center as a bird flies, in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China launched Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern Gansu Province, it will take a crew of three to the Tiangong Orbital Station, the launch is broadcast by China Central Television.
The Long March 2F launch vehicle was launched as scheduled at 23:08 Beijing time (15:08 GMT).
The crew included three taikonauts: crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.
