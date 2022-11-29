https://sputniknews.com/20221129/blind-indian-american-prof-sued-for-gender-bias-by-columbia-varsity-alumna-1104807209.html

Blind Indian-American Prof Sued for 'Gender Bias' by Columbia Varsity Alumna

Blind Indian-American Prof Sued for 'Gender Bias' by Columbia Varsity Alumna

Visually challenged professor Sheena Iyengar was named best-selling author for her book 'The Art of Choosing', and regularly speaks at Ted Talks. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

A Columbia University alumna is suing her professor Sheena Iyengar, alleging discrimination on the basis of gender.Blackwell, who used to work as a research associate for Iyengar, alleges that she got the job after a five-month interview process, whereas her male counterparts "encountered none of the obstacles" she faced.Responding to the accusations, Iyengar said that it was Blackwell who was harassing her.Blackwell's contract with the university was terminated in 2019.Blackwell also alleges that after leaving the university, she has struggled to find work, and deals with various issues, including depression, insomnia and anxiety.Iyengar and Columbia University are due to submit their responses to Blackwell's complaints by January 2023.

