https://sputniknews.com/20221129/bjp-slams-congress-chief-after-derogatory-remark-against-narendra-modi-1104829041.html

BJP Slams Congress Chief After Derogatory Remark Against Indian PM Modi

BJP Slams Congress Chief After Derogatory Remark Against Indian PM Modi

Congress parliamentarian Madhusudan Mistry made derogatory comments against the prime minister in Modi's home state of Gujarat earlier this month, while more... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T13:53+0000

2022-11-29T13:53+0000

2022-11-29T14:04+0000

india

gujarat

indian national congress

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

prime minister

prime minister

narendra modi

narendra modi

derogatory comments

polls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104730916_0:108:2063:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4cfe06f0951012cf1ce9196c3dbf2f.jpg

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday after he kickstarted a controversy by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with demon king Ravana.Ravana is the chief antagonist of the Hindu epic Ramayana, who is known for abducting Goddess Sita before being killed by Lord Rama in a battle in what is believed to be modern-day Sri Lanka.Every year, Indians celebrate the day of his death as the festival of Dussehra, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The day is celebrated in India, where effigies of Ravana are burned alongside those of his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghanada. Amit Malviya, chief of the BJP's information technology group, posted the video of Kharge's remarks with a sharp reaction.Kharge, who is the first non-Gandhi to head the Congress Party in more than two decades, made the statement during a campaign rally in Gujarat, which is also the prime minister's home state.With polls to elect a new state assembly in Gujarat scheduled for December 1 and 5, India's main opposition party has intensified its campaign in the state.However, mocking PM Modi hasn't worked well for Congress in past elections.In 2002, when then-Congress President Sonia Gandhi called Modi the "merchant of death", the BJP swept to power with 127 seats in the 182-member legislative house.The BJP has ruled Gujarat for the last 27 years and is looking to win a seventh straight term.Congress, meanwhile, ran a low-key campaign in the state until recently but has got caught in a series of controversies of late.The results of the Gujarat elections will be out on December 8.

https://sputniknews.com/20221123/indian-congress-party-buzzing-after-rahul-gandhis-beard-compared-to-saddam-hussein-1104577391.html

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

mallikarjun kharge narendra modi, kharge modi ravan, kharge modi ravana, bjp congress kharge modi, kharge insults pm modi, kharge derogatory comment modi, kharge remarks modi, kharge modi controversy, kharge modi row, congress vs bjp modi, congress v bjp modi, modi vs kharge, modi v kharge, kharge compares modi ravan, kharge compares modi ravana,