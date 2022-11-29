International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221129/ancient-remains-of-tyrannosaurus-rexs-relative-discovered-in-united-states-1104841360.html
Ancient Remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex's 'Relative' Discovered in United States
Ancient Remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex's 'Relative' Discovered in United States
The fossil was originally discovered a few years ago in Montana, with researchers being forced to extract it from underneath a layer of solid rock. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T19:04+0000
2022-11-29T19:04+0000
science & tech
dinosaur
tyrannosaurus rex
fossil
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103654/74/1036547451_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_b0e6ab31976e472b8a6d1461a5ba108c.jpg
Fossilized remains of a dinosaur that might have been related to the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex have been identified by researchers.Fossil fragments of what once was the dinosaur in question, Daspletosaurus wilsoni (named after the man who discovered the holotype specimen, John Wilson), were originally discovered in the US state of Montana, at the Judith River Formation from a site discovered in 2017.Having managed to extract the fragments from underneath solid rock, paleontologists in the US now postulate that this dinosaur existed over 76 million years ago and belonged to the family Tyrannosauridae – the family that includes Tyrannosaurus rex.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103654/74/1036547451_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_2c2aead761b092a363c1428843d1ae9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tyrannosaurus rex, fossil, paleontology
tyrannosaurus rex, fossil, paleontology

Ancient Remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex's 'Relative' Discovered in United States

19:04 GMT 29.11.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Tyrannosaurus Rex
Tyrannosaurus Rex - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The fossil was originally discovered a few years ago in Montana, with researchers being forced to extract it from underneath a layer of solid rock.
Fossilized remains of a dinosaur that might have been related to the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex have been identified by researchers.
Fossil fragments of what once was the dinosaur in question, Daspletosaurus wilsoni (named after the man who discovered the holotype specimen, John Wilson), were originally discovered in the US state of Montana, at the Judith River Formation from a site discovered in 2017.
Having managed to extract the fragments from underneath solid rock, paleontologists in the US now postulate that this dinosaur existed over 76 million years ago and belonged to the family Tyrannosauridae – the family that includes Tyrannosaurus rex.
“The description of this taxon provides insight into evolutionary mode in Tyrannosaurinae, lending strength to previous hypotheses of anagenesis within Daspletosaurus and increasing the resolution with which the evolution of this lineage can be reconstructed,” the researchers write in a paper published last week in Paleontology and Evolutionary Science.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала