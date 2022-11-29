https://sputniknews.com/20221129/ancient-remains-of-tyrannosaurus-rexs-relative-discovered-in-united-states-1104841360.html

Ancient Remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex's 'Relative' Discovered in United States

The fossil was originally discovered a few years ago in Montana, with researchers being forced to extract it from underneath a layer of solid rock. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

science & tech

dinosaur

tyrannosaurus rex

fossil

discovery

Fossilized remains of a dinosaur that might have been related to the infamous Tyrannosaurus rex have been identified by researchers.Fossil fragments of what once was the dinosaur in question, Daspletosaurus wilsoni (named after the man who discovered the holotype specimen, John Wilson), were originally discovered in the US state of Montana, at the Judith River Formation from a site discovered in 2017.Having managed to extract the fragments from underneath solid rock, paleontologists in the US now postulate that this dinosaur existed over 76 million years ago and belonged to the family Tyrannosauridae – the family that includes Tyrannosaurus rex.

tyrannosaurus rex, fossil, paleontology