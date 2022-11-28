https://sputniknews.com/20221128/world-cup-fans-gather-in-rio-fan-zone-for-brazil-v-switzerland-match-1104775444.html
World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as football fans gather in a Rio fan zone to watch Brazil's second World Cup match against Switzerland.Brazil's national side will have to play against Switzerland without star striker Neymar who has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.The FIFA World Cup is taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.
Sputnik comes live as football fans gather in a Rio fan zone to watch Brazil's second World Cup match against Switzerland.
Brazil's national side will have to play against Switzerland without star striker Neymar who has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.
The FIFA World Cup is taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar.
