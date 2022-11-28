International
WATCH: World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/world-cup-fans-gather-in-rio-fan-zone-for-brazil-v-switzerland-match-1104775444.html
World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T15:57+0000
2022-11-28T15:57+0000
2022 fifa world cup
qatar
fifa world cup 2022
brazil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_868f23bce040fd0dcaf22e46828a7f76.jpg
Sputnik comes live as football fans gather in a Rio fan zone to watch Brazil's second World Cup match against Switzerland.Brazil's national side will have to play against Switzerland without star striker Neymar who has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.The FIFA World Cup is taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
qatar
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match
2022-11-28T15:57+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_206:0:2935:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_90df2d8f4cc8db8669282d4baaf3eca6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world cup, rio, fan zone, brazil, switzerland, fifa
world cup, rio, fan zone, brazil, switzerland, fifa

World Cup Fans Gather in Rio Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland Match

15:57 GMT 28.11.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankPreparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.
Sputnik comes live as football fans gather in a Rio fan zone to watch Brazil's second World Cup match against Switzerland.
Brazil's national side will have to play against Switzerland without star striker Neymar who has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.
The FIFA World Cup is taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала