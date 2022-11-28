https://sputniknews.com/20221128/wife--step-son-chop-man-into-22-parts-store-pieces-in-fridge-1104776675.html
Wife & Step Son Chop Man Into 10 Parts, Store Pieces in Fridge
Wife & Step Son Chop Man Into 10 Parts, Store Pieces in Fridge
This comes in the wake of the horrific murder of 26-year-old girl Shraddha Walkar made headlines in Delhi. The girl was allegedly chopped up by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.
A mother, along with her son, was arrested by Delhi police on Monday for allegedly murdering her husband, chopping his body, and storing the pieces in a fridge before disposing of his parts.The deceased, Anjan Das, was a resident of eastern Delhi's Pandav Nagar, and lived with his wife, Poonam, and step son, Deepak.The authorities took action after they found some of his body parts, namely two legs, two thighs, a skull, and a forearm, in the Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, and Pandav Nagar areas. But they could not identify the victim. Police conducted a door-to-door verification and found out that Das had been missing for the past five to six months, but his family never filed a missing complaint. CCTV footage in the area captured the mother-son duo moving with bags towards a vacant ground, which helped the police proceed with their arrest. The two reportedly confessed to the crime, alleging that Das was having an illicit affair."On 30 May, they (mother-son duo) put sleeping pills in Anjan's drink and later slit his throat. They left the body at home for a day for the blood to drain out completely. They then chopped the body into pieces. So far, the police have recovered six pieces," officials told media.They reportedly painted the house after storing the body parts in the fridge to avoid the foul smell, Indian media revealed.The couple married in 2017 and reportedly quarreled frequently.
This comes in the wake of the horrific murder of 26-year-old girl Shraddha Walkar made headlines in Delhi. The girl was allegedly chopped up by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.
A mother, along with her son, was arrested by Delhi police on Monday for allegedly murdering her husband, chopping his body
, and storing the pieces in a fridge before disposing of his parts.
The deceased, Anjan Das, was a resident of eastern Delhi's Pandav Nagar, and lived with his wife, Poonam, and step son, Deepak.
The authorities took action after they found some of his body parts
, namely two legs, two thighs, a skull, and a forearm, in the Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, and Pandav Nagar areas. But they could not identify the victim. Police conducted a door-to-door verification and found out that Das had been missing for the past five to six months, but his family never filed a missing complaint.
CCTV footage in the area captured the mother-son duo moving with bags towards a vacant ground, which helped the police proceed with their arrest. The two reportedly confessed to the crime, alleging that Das was having an illicit affair.
“On 30 May, they (mother-son duo) put sleeping pills in Anjan’s drink and later slit his throat
. They left the body at home for a day for the blood to drain out completely. They then chopped the body into pieces. So far, the police have recovered six pieces,” officials told media.
They reportedly painted the house after storing the body parts in the fridge to avoid the foul smell, Indian media revealed.
The couple married in 2017 and reportedly quarreled frequently.