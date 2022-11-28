https://sputniknews.com/20221128/wife--step-son-chop-man-into-22-parts-store-pieces-in-fridge-1104776675.html

Wife & Step Son Chop Man Into 10 Parts, Store Pieces in Fridge

Wife & Step Son Chop Man Into 10 Parts, Store Pieces in Fridge

This comes in the wake of the horrific murder of 26-year-old girl Shraddha Walkar made headlines in Delhi. The girl was allegedly chopped up by her live-in... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T11:31+0000

2022-11-28T11:31+0000

2022-11-28T12:46+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

murder

murder suspect

murder

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101768/39/1017683950_0:149:3872:2327_1920x0_80_0_0_47451a6f5fe8e120bd28ced8a4d45afa.jpg

A mother, along with her son, was arrested by Delhi police on Monday for allegedly murdering her husband, chopping his body, and storing the pieces in a fridge before disposing of his parts.The deceased, Anjan Das, was a resident of eastern Delhi's Pandav Nagar, and lived with his wife, Poonam, and step son, Deepak.The authorities took action after they found some of his body parts, namely two legs, two thighs, a skull, and a forearm, in the Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, and Pandav Nagar areas. But they could not identify the victim. Police conducted a door-to-door verification and found out that Das had been missing for the past five to six months, but his family never filed a missing complaint. CCTV footage in the area captured the mother-son duo moving with bags towards a vacant ground, which helped the police proceed with their arrest. The two reportedly confessed to the crime, alleging that Das was having an illicit affair.“On 30 May, they (mother-son duo) put sleeping pills in Anjan’s drink and later slit his throat. They left the body at home for a day for the blood to drain out completely. They then chopped the body into pieces. So far, the police have recovered six pieces,” officials told media.The couple married in 2017 and reportedly quarreled frequently.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

delhi murder case, chopped body, shradha walkar, delhi police