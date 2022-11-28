https://sputniknews.com/20221128/weapons-used-to-dismember-shraddha-walkars-body-seized-in-delhi-reports-1104786401.html

Weapons Used to Dismember Shraddha Walkar’s Body Seized in Delhi: Reports

Aftab Poonawalla allegedly killed and chopped up the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May of this year, but was only arrested in November. He is... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

Police on Monday recovered another weapon allegedly used by Aftab Poonawalla to chop up his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar’s body, media reports said.Last week, the authorities recovered five knives, which were then sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to find out whether they had been used by the murder suspect.After allegedly killing Poonawalla, the man dismembered her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them at various locations across Delhi.According to media reports, citing police, Poonawalla kept the dismembered pieces in a refrigerator for three weeks before disposing of them. So far, police have recovered 13 of Walkar's body parts, but are yet to find her skull and some other pieces.Poonawalla is currently undergoing polygraph testing at the FSL in the Rohini area of Delhi.Both Poonawalla and Walkar hailed from Mumbai and met on the dating app Bumble. Since Walkar’s family disapproved of their relationship, the two moved to Delhi in May of this year.

