Violent Mob Attacks Police in India's Kerala Over Construction of Adani Port
At least 36 police suffered injuries after a group of protesters reportedly led by a local Catholic priest attacked the Vizhinjam Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, media reports said on Monday.The mob, protesting against the construction of Adani port in the Vizhinjam region, also damaged police vehicles and reportedly targeted the station using sticks and bricks on Sunday night.According to local media, police personnel were attacked after a local was arrested and a few others were taken into custody in connection with violent protests on November 26.Considering the sensitive situation prevailing in the area, the Kerala government has deployed more police personnel from other districts.The district collector will also lead an all-party meeting scheduled to be held later in the day. As per media reports, the issue will be discussed at a meeting in which ministers of the state government are likely to participate.Row Over Construction of Adani PortHundreds of fishermen, reportedly led by the Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram in the Vizhinjam region, have been protesting against the construction of Adani port in the area.In September, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to provide police protection for the resumption of the construction of the port. The court also allowed the protesters to continue their demonstrations without obstructing the construction work.
At least 36 police suffered injuries after a group of protesters reportedly led by a local Catholic priest attacked the Vizhinjam Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, media reports said on Monday.
The mob, protesting against the construction of Adani port
in the Vizhinjam region, also damaged police vehicles and reportedly targeted the station using sticks and bricks on Sunday night.
According to local media, police personnel were attacked after a local was arrested and a few others were taken into custody in connection with violent protests on November 26.
Cases have been registered against as many as 3,000 individuals on charges including rioting and destruction of public property.
Considering the sensitive situation prevailing in the area, the Kerala government has deployed more police personnel from other districts.
The district collector will also lead an all-party meeting scheduled to be held later in the day. As per media reports, the issue will be discussed at a meeting in which ministers of the state government are likely to participate.
Row Over Construction of Adani Port
Hundreds of fishermen, reportedly led by the Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram in the Vizhinjam region, have been protesting against the construction of Adani port
in the area.
They suggest that the construction, which began in 2015, has caused coastal erosion, leading to the loss of livelihood and dwellings.
In September, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to provide police protection for the resumption of the construction of the port.
The court also allowed the protesters to continue their demonstrations without obstructing the construction work.