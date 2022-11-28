https://sputniknews.com/20221128/us-looking-for-countries-other-than-poland-to-issue-visas-to-russians---charge-daffaires-1104768706.html
US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires
US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T03:23+0000
2022-11-28T03:23+0000
2022-11-28T03:23+0000
world
russia
poland
visas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7a704fff6f6f4ececdaacb9350704f51.jpg
"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.In August, the United States rejected a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reject all visa requests from Russian nationals.
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc019e26cf22ed54db854582c2a60486.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, poland, visas
US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant visas, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik.
"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.
She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.
In August, the United States rejected a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reject all visa requests from Russian nationals.