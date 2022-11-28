https://sputniknews.com/20221128/us-looking-for-countries-other-than-poland-to-issue-visas-to-russians---charge-daffaires-1104768706.html

US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.In August, the United States rejected a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reject all visa requests from Russian nationals.

