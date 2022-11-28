International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/us-looking-for-countries-other-than-poland-to-issue-visas-to-russians---charge-daffaires-1104768706.html
US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires
US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T03:23+0000
2022-11-28T03:23+0000
world
russia
poland
visas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7a704fff6f6f4ececdaacb9350704f51.jpg
"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.In August, the United States rejected a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reject all visa requests from Russian nationals.
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc019e26cf22ed54db854582c2a60486.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, poland, visas
russia, poland, visas

US Looking for Countries Other Than Poland to Issue Visas to Russians - Charge d’Affaires

03:23 GMT 28.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyStatue of Prince Jozef Poniatowski in front of the Presidential Palace (residence of the President of Poland) on the Krakow Suburb Street in Warsaw.
Statue of Prince Jozef Poniatowski in front of the Presidential Palace (residence of the President of Poland) on the Krakow Suburb Street in Warsaw. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is in the process of identifying countries that would be more accessible to Russians in terms of receiving US immigrant visas, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik.
"When it comes to immigrant visas, we know that it is difficult for Russian citizens to get to Warsaw, which is the designated place for processing those visas, so we are working towards identifying other locations that could be more accessible," Rood said.
She pointed out that until full consular services are restored, Russian citizens can apply for US visas in any country where there is a US embassy.
In August, the United States rejected a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reject all visa requests from Russian nationals.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала