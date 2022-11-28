https://sputniknews.com/20221128/ukraine-settlement-not-discussed-during-burns-naryshkin-meeting-us-charge-daffaires-1104769311.html
Ukraine Settlement Not Discussed During Burns-Naryshkin Meeting: US Charge d'Affaires
Ukraine Settlement Not Discussed During Burns-Naryshkin Meeting: US Charge d’Affaires
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head William Burns did not discuss a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict during his talks with... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks, and that was the purpose of CIA Director Burns’ meeting with his Russian counterpart. Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," Rood said.William Burns could hold another meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Elizabeth Rood added.Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the meeting between Naryshkin and Burns, held in Ankara on November 14, was initiated by Washington. Media reported that the talks were dedicated to the discussion of the detained US citizens and nuclear risks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks, but did not comment on their content.
Ukraine Settlement Not Discussed During Burns-Naryshkin Meeting: US Charge d’Affaires
04:35 GMT 28.11.2022 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 28.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head William Burns did not discuss a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict during his talks with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.
"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks, and that was the purpose of CIA Director Burns’ meeting with his Russian counterpart. Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," Rood said.
William Burns could hold another meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Elizabeth Rood added.
"I am sure if there is a need for another conversation in that channel it can happen, there is not anything scheduled that I know of," Rood said.
Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the meeting
between Naryshkin and Burns, held in Ankara on November 14, was initiated by Washington.
Media reported that the talks were dedicated to the discussion of the detained US citizens and nuclear risks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks, but did not comment on their content.