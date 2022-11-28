https://sputniknews.com/20221128/ukraine-settlement-not-discussed-during-burns-naryshkin-meeting-us-charge-daffaires-1104769311.html

Ukraine Settlement Not Discussed During Burns-Naryshkin Meeting: US Charge d’Affaires

Ukraine Settlement Not Discussed During Burns-Naryshkin Meeting: US Charge d’Affaires

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head William Burns did not discuss a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict during his talks with... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks, and that was the purpose of CIA Director Burns’ meeting with his Russian counterpart. Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," Rood said.William Burns could hold another meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Elizabeth Rood added.Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the meeting between Naryshkin and Burns, held in Ankara on November 14, was initiated by Washington. Media reported that the talks were dedicated to the discussion of the detained US citizens and nuclear risks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the talks, but did not comment on their content.

