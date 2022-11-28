https://sputniknews.com/20221128/tories-urge-uk-govt-to-adopt-emergency-legislation-to-send-back-bogus-asylum-seekers-1104770417.html

Tories Urge UK Gov’t to Adopt Emergency Legislation to Send Back ‘Bogus Asylum Seekers’

UK Tory MPs have written letter to prime minister Rishi Sunak urging the adoption of emergency legislation to tackle Channel migrant crisis.

Over 50 Tory MPs have signed off under a letter to Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak underscoring the need for emergency legislation to deal with the Channel migrant crisis, UK media reported.Illegal Channel crossings have become a "Gordian Knot [seemingly unsolvable problem] that needs cutting with a simple policy," the group of Conservative backbenchers, including Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee, as well as a number of ex-cabinet ministers, stressed.The letter argues that those who claim they are "victims of human trafficking" should be returned "to their homes in the villages from which they came from".'Abusing the Process'Britain's government ought to take measures to ensure that "economic migrants" attempting to enter the UK while travelling from "safe countries," such as Albania, should be returned more quickly, the signatories to the missive added.If the UK authorities were to set in place a "straightforward and legally workable” method of dealing with the migrant influx, this would serve as a "very strong deterrent" for any illegals mulling embarking upon the journey across the Channel, said the group of MPs, which also included former cabinet ministers Liam Fox and Esther McVey.The MPs believed that the country's immigration systems, originally "designed to provide altruistic support to people who legitimately ask for our help", were now suffering "intolerable stress" amid an inundation of people "abusing" the process.The UK Conservative party has been struggling and up until now – miserably failing – to tackle the migrant issue, which could ultimately come back to haunt the party at the next election. The issue was further thrust into the headlines recently amid reports underscoring the deplorable conditions at the country’s overcrowded Manston migrant processing center in Kent. The Home Office site had taken in 4,000 arrivals while the capacity was said to be 1,600, and housed families with children in "utterly inadequate" facilities. After reports of staff facing "threatening and violent behavior" on a daily basis from fristrated migrants, and purported outbreaks of infectious diseases such as diphtheria, the site was emptied. However, several of the migrants moved from the Manston centre to other parts of the country are said to have been suffering from suspected diphtheria, with one man there reportedly dying of the disease. With the UK Health Security Agency set to make public data on the issue later on Monday, Suella Braverman acknowledged that the government had "failed to control our borders." But that said, she immediately deflected the blame, saying:Seeking to score credit points with voters as finally tackling the migrant crisis head-on, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently lauded the newly-signed rehashed deal with France to crack down on illegal migration.The accord that Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will presuppose London’s annual payments to Paris to control illegal immigration rise by 15 percent from €62.7 million (£54.8 million) to €72 million (£63 million).France, for its part, will increase the number of police officers patrolling the English Channel coast, equipped with surveillance drones and night vision optics, by 40 percent, from 200 to about 280, while also investing in more security, surveillance technology and foot patrols with dogs, at the seaport and Channel Tunnel terminal at Calais.The number of people making the perilous crossing between Britain and the continent has risen steadily in recent years, with over 40,000 illegal immigrants reaching the UK this year. The UK and France have long engaged in a blame game over failure to crack down on the arrivals. But no matter how much the West would like to accuse such migrants of fleeing their “failed states” seeking a better life, the exodus stems directly from the military intervention by the US and its NATO allies. Europe witnessed the arrival of around 1.3 million people in 2015 to request asylum in the wake of the US and NATO-led military interventions in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

