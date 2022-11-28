https://sputniknews.com/20221128/sri-lanka-inflation-to-plummet-from-70-to-4-or-5-by-end-of-2023-central-bank-forecasts-1104776947.html

Sri Lanka Inflation to Plummet From 70% to 4% or 5% by End of 2023, Central Bank Forecasts

The headline inflation in the country dropped to 70.6 percent last month from 73.6 percent registered in September. This is the highest inflation rate across... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Monday that the headline inflation in the battered economy would plunge significantly to 4 or 5 percent by the end of 2023.Addressing an investors’ forum in Colombo, the lead federal banker said that easing inflation in the cash-starved economy would allow the central bank to ease a key currency band as the government needs a “flexible exchange rate”.Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), reduced marginally in October, the first time it dropped in more than a year. Despite this, Sri Lanka’s overall inflation level remains at a record high.Weerasinghe expressed confidence that consumer prices will continue to be on a “disinflation path” for the coming months and appealed to creditors to help bring down market rates by infusing liquidity in the markets as the inflation levels improve.In September, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced an interim bail-out agreement with Colombo valued at $2.9Bln to infuse liquidity into the markets. However, the disbursement of funds under the IMF package is dependent on approval from the Washington-based lender’s Executive Board, which would only happen once Colombo’s creditors private and government creditors agree to restructure their debt.Colombo believes that the disbursement of IMF funds would lead to more cash inflows from other multilateral institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank.The country is in the middle of navigating its way out of its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades because of a crippling shortage of foreign currency reserves which left the import-reliant economy unable to pay for food, fuel and other essentials. In April, Sri Lanka announced a default on its foreign debt repayments.

