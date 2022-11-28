https://sputniknews.com/20221128/spectators-and-tourists-arrive-at-doha-fan-zone-for-brazil-v-switzerland-world-cup-match-1104776580.html

Spectators and Tourists Arrive at Doha Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland World Cup Match

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live as local and international football enthusiasts arrive at the Doha fan zone for Brazil's World cup match against Switzerland.The first FIFA World Cup in Qatar is expected to be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously said that hosting the World Cup would cost the country about $200Bln, when construction of stadiums, subways, new roads and hotels is taken into account not to mention reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

