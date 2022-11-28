International
WATCH: Spectators and Tourists Arrive at Doha Fan Zone for Brazil v Switzerland World Cup Match
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
qatar
Sputnik comes live as local and international football enthusiasts arrive at the Doha fan zone for Brazil's World cup match against Switzerland.The first FIFA World Cup in Qatar is expected to be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously said that hosting the World Cup would cost the country about $200Bln, when construction of stadiums, subways, new roads and hotels is taken into account not to mention reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
15:45 GMT 28.11.2022
