Russia Remains Largest Investor in Kazakhstan's Economy, Putin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is one of the largest investors in the economy of Kazakhstan with the total volume of Russian capital investments amounting to almost $17 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Russia has been and remains one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy. The total volume of Russian capital investments is almost $17 billion. More than 30 major investment projects are being implemented jointly in all key sectors of the economy, without exception," Putin said at a plenary session of the 16th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be held in Russia's Orenburg.
The first foreign visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia after his re-election is of particular importance and the emphasizes nature of the Russian-Kazakh relations, Putin added.
"Today's visit is of particular importance. This is the first visit after the re-election of Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich as president of Kazakhstan. In this sense, of course, it has a symbolic meaning, emphasizing the special nature of our relations. We appreciate it," Putin said at a meeting with Tokayev in Moscow.
Tokayev assumed office as president on Saturday after winning the early presidential election
on November 20. Six people were registered as presidential candidates, including the incumbent head of state, Tokayev. He won the election with 81.31% of votes. The total turnout reached 69.44%.