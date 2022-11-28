https://sputniknews.com/20221128/russia-remains-largest-investor-in-kazakhstans-economy-putin-says-1104786297.html

Russia Remains Largest Investor in Kazakhstan's Economy, Putin Says

Russia Remains Largest Investor in Kazakhstan's Economy, Putin Says

"Russia has been and remains one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy. The total volume of Russian capital investments is almost $17 billion. More than 30 major investment projects are being implemented jointly in all key sectors of the economy, without exception," Putin said at a plenary session of the 16th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be held in Russia's Orenburg.The first foreign visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia after his re-election is of particular importance and the emphasizes nature of the Russian-Kazakh relations, Putin added.Tokayev assumed office as president on Saturday after winning the early presidential election on November 20. Six people were registered as presidential candidates, including the incumbent head of state, Tokayev. He won the election with 81.31% of votes. The total turnout reached 69.44%.

