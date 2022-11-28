https://sputniknews.com/20221128/party-like-baikal-seals-watch-furry-gang-resting-on-lakes-first-ice-in-russias-siberia-1104771747.html

Party Like Baikal Seals: Watch Furry Gang Resting on Lake's First Ice in Russia's Siberia

The Baikal seal is a very adorable and beautiful animal with huge black eyes. According to researchers, Baikal seals have the biggest eyes of the seal family... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

Specialists of FGBU 'Zapovednoe Podlemorye' - with the help of drones - have filmed how Baikal seals relax on the first transparent ice at Chivyrkuisky Bay in Baikal lake.All winter the seals live mostly in the dark under the ice, they breathe through a permanent system of holes in it. Because the ice is thin and transparent and is not yet covered with snow, we can see what the seals are doing in the water.

