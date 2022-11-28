Party Like Baikal Seals: Watch Furry Gang Resting on Lake's First Ice in Russia's Siberia

https://sputniknews.com/20221128/party-like-baikal-seals-watch-furry-gang-resting-on-lakes-first-ice-in-russias-siberia-1104771747.html
Specialists of FGBU 'Zapovednoe Podlemorye' - with the help of drones - have filmed how Baikal seals relax on the first transparent ice at Chivyrkuisky Bay in Baikal lake.All winter the seals live mostly in the dark under the ice, they breathe through a permanent system of holes in it. Because the ice is thin and transparent and is not yet covered with snow, we can see what the seals are doing in the water.
The Baikal seal is a very adorable and beautiful animal with huge black eyes. According to researchers, Baikal seals have the biggest eyes of the seal family and a number of other anatomical peculiarities, as they live in fresh water.
Specialists of FGBU 'Zapovednoe Podlemorye' - with the help of drones - have filmed how Baikal seals relax on the first transparent ice at Chivyrkuisky Bay in Baikal lake.
"Until the end of the month, the ice shell will grow and the number of seals will decrease. They will ‘migrate’ to the open Baikal, preparing for the beginning of the winter life under-ice," the experts explained.
All winter the seals
live mostly in the dark under the ice, they breathe through a permanent system of holes in it. Because the ice is thin and transparent and is not yet covered with snow, we can see what the seals are doing in the water.