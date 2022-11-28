https://sputniknews.com/20221128/norwegian-defense-minister-says-country-maintains-some-contacts-with-russia-1104767737.html

Norwegian Defense Minister Says Country Maintains Some Contacts With Russia

Norwegian Defense Minister Says Country Maintains Some Contacts With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram says that, despite the situation around Ukraine, his country has retained some lines of... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T01:13+0000

2022-11-28T01:13+0000

2022-11-28T01:13+0000

world

oslo

norway

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101705184_0:94:3073:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_51dbc4dd7397818bd9e00a6724359845.jpg

The defense minister said he expected things to return back to normal at some point and pointed out that, at this time, Oslo does not see any specific direct military threat to Norway itself.On Wednesday, the defense ministers of the Northern Group (Northern European Defence Policy Forum) held a meeting in Oslo to discuss implications of the conflict in Ukraine for regional security and for Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership.Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Ukraine with humanitarian, military and financial aid. In July, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced that Oslo would allocate 10 billion kroner (about $1 billion) to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023.

oslo

norway

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oslo, norway, russia, ukraine