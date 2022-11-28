International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/nasa-shares-stunning-earth-eclipse-photo-as-orion-sets-distance-record-for-crew-rated-spacecraft-1104802800.html
NASA Shares Stunning ‘Earth Eclipse’ Photo as Orion Sets Distance Record for Crew-Rated Spacecraft
NASA Shares Stunning ‘Earth Eclipse’ Photo as Orion Sets Distance Record for Crew-Rated Spacecraft
The Artemis 1 mission set a new record on Monday for the furthest distance a spacecraft rated to carry human crew members has ever traveled from our planet... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T22:09+0000
2022-11-28T22:06+0000
science & tech
orion capsule
moon
nasa
space flight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104802655_77:0:1855:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_0790e891c58641818194854b0cc85cda.png
The US space agency NASA said on Monday that Orion had reached a distance of 268,554 miles from Earth, or roughly 40,000 miles beyond the moon’s orbit. As it neared the acme, Orion’s camera snapped a never-before-seen image of the moon eclipsing the Earth - typically, we see the opposite here on Earth, as the moon eclipses the sun in a solar eclipse or the Earth eclipses the moon in a lunar eclipse.The photo recalls the famous “pale blue dot” photo snapped by Voyager 1 as it passed Neptune’s distant orbit in February 1990, in which the Earth appears as little more than a bright star, indistinguishable from other cosmic specks of light.A quarter of a million miles is by no means the furthest a human-built spacecraft has traveled. Numerous probes have visited every planet in the solar system, and the Voyager probes have left the solar system entirely and entered interstellar space. However, it is the furthest any spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever dared venture from our planet.Humans haven’t left low Earth orbit since December 1972, when the last Apollo spacecraft carried two astronauts to the moon and back. This time, however, we intend to stay on the lunar surface. The US and China, among other countries, have laid out plans to begin constructing a permanent lunar base in the next few years, intended to serve as a base of operations for exploring the moon as well as the rest of the solar system.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104802655_471:0:1804:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_6a84fcf0bac4c528ac5dd5a79a8c9e64.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
orion capsule, moon, nasa, space flight
orion capsule, moon, nasa, space flight

NASA Shares Stunning ‘Earth Eclipse’ Photo as Orion Sets Distance Record for Crew-Rated Spacecraft

22:09 GMT 28.11.2022
© NASANASA's Orion spacecraft snapped a photo of an "Earth eclipse" by the moon during a distant retrograde orbit maneuver on November 28, 2022. During the orbit, Orion reached the furthest point a crew-rated spacecraft has ever been from Earth: 268,554 miles.
NASA's Orion spacecraft snapped a photo of an Earth eclipse by the moon during a distant retrograde orbit maneuver on November 28, 2022. During the orbit, Orion reached the furthest point a crew-rated spacecraft has ever been from Earth: 268,554 miles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© NASA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The Artemis 1 mission set a new record on Monday for the furthest distance a spacecraft rated to carry human crew members has ever traveled from our planet. The record was set at the apex of a special long orbit of the moon as the Orion capsule tested out its capabilities.
The US space agency NASA said on Monday that Orion had reached a distance of 268,554 miles from Earth, or roughly 40,000 miles beyond the moon’s orbit. As it neared the acme, Orion’s camera snapped a never-before-seen image of the moon eclipsing the Earth - typically, we see the opposite here on Earth, as the moon eclipses the sun in a solar eclipse or the Earth eclipses the moon in a lunar eclipse.
The photo recalls the famous “pale blue dot” photo snapped by Voyager 1 as it passed Neptune’s distant orbit in February 1990, in which the Earth appears as little more than a bright star, indistinguishable from other cosmic specks of light.
A quarter of a million miles is by no means the furthest a human-built spacecraft has traveled. Numerous probes have visited every planet in the solar system, and the Voyager probes have left the solar system entirely and entered interstellar space. However, it is the furthest any spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever dared venture from our planet.
Orion doesn’t have any humans on it yet, though - that’s not expected to happen until the Artemis 2 mission in late 2024, if all goes according to plan. However, it does have three human-like mannequins on-board to test the stresses placed on the human body during the mission, and several scientific experiments. The Artemis 1 mission is intended to test out the capabilities of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule as they run through all their mission activities, including the dangerous reentry of Earth’s atmosphere. It’s expected to do so on December 11.
Humans haven’t left low Earth orbit since December 1972, when the last Apollo spacecraft carried two astronauts to the moon and back. This time, however, we intend to stay on the lunar surface. The US and China, among other countries, have laid out plans to begin constructing a permanent lunar base in the next few years, intended to serve as a base of operations for exploring the moon as well as the rest of the solar system.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала