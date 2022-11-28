https://sputniknews.com/20221128/merriam-webster-dictionary-names-gaslighting-word-of-the-year-1104798925.html

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Word of the Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The term "gaslighting," invented in 1944 to describe the process of manipulating people into questioning their own sanity is the "term... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

"'Gaslighting' is our 2022 Word of the Year," Merriam-Webster said in a Twitter message.Use of the term increased more than 17 times by a total of 1,740%, the US dictionary company said."Gaslighting" is a colloquialism, loosely defined as manipulating someone so as to make them question their own reality, according to published sources.The term derives from the title of the 1944 Hollywood film "Gaslight" that starred Ingrid Bergman, Angela Lansbury and Charles Boyer, though the term did not gain popular currency in English until the mid-2010s.

