https://sputniknews.com/20221128/merriam-webster-dictionary-names-gaslighting-word-of-the-year-1104798925.html
Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Word of the Year
Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Word of the Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The term "gaslighting," invented in 1944 to describe the process of manipulating people into questioning their own sanity is the "term... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T17:24+0000
2022-11-28T17:24+0000
2022-11-28T17:25+0000
world
word of the year
merriam-webster dictionary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107628/87/1076288717_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d38317272458246bb409a795b9b1a7.jpg
"'Gaslighting' is our 2022 Word of the Year," Merriam-Webster said in a Twitter message.Use of the term increased more than 17 times by a total of 1,740%, the US dictionary company said."Gaslighting" is a colloquialism, loosely defined as manipulating someone so as to make them question their own reality, according to published sources.The term derives from the title of the 1944 Hollywood film "Gaslight" that starred Ingrid Bergman, Angela Lansbury and Charles Boyer, though the term did not gain popular currency in English until the mid-2010s.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107628/87/1076288717_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_734e38b9c5123148ab777af05ded4cee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
word of the year, merriam-webster word of the year, gaslighting word of the year, what is word of the year 2022
word of the year, merriam-webster word of the year, gaslighting word of the year, what is word of the year 2022
Merriam-Webster Dictionary Names 'Gaslighting' Word of the Year
17:24 GMT 28.11.2022 (Updated: 17:25 GMT 28.11.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The term "gaslighting," invented in 1944 to describe the process of manipulating people into questioning their own sanity is the "term of the Year," the Merriam-Webster Dictionary announced on Monday.
"'Gaslighting' is our 2022 Word of the Year," Merriam-Webster said in a Twitter message.
Use of the term increased more than 17 times by a total of 1,740%, the US dictionary company said.
"Gaslighting" is a colloquialism, loosely defined as manipulating someone so as to make them question their own reality, according to published sources.
The term derives from the title of the 1944 Hollywood film "Gaslight" that starred Ingrid Bergman, Angela Lansbury and Charles Boyer, though the term did not gain popular currency in English until the mid-2010s.