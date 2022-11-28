International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: UK Military Aid to Kiev Could Increase Next Year - Reports
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russia
ukraine
russia, special military operation, ukraine, military, financial aid
An Ukrainian recruit holds a Javelin anti-tank weapon during a five-week combat training course with the UK armed forces near Durrington in southern England on October 11, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: UK Military Aid to Kiev Could Increase Next Year - Reports

05:56 GMT 28.11.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Since Russia launched a military operation, western countries have been providing Ukraine with humanitarian, military and financial aid.
Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia since 10 October in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which, according to Moscow, was carried out by Ukrainian special services.
Earlier, on Friday, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half the country's energy system has not been able to operate because of Russia's missile strikes. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and have implemented rolling black-outs.
05:57 GMT 28.11.2022
UK Military Aid to Kiev Could Increase Next Year - Reports
The United Kingdom intends to continue providing Kiev with the current amount of military support in 2023, or even boost it, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to say in his Monday speech.

"Be in no doubt. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military aid next year. And we will provide new support for air defence, to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure that they rely on. By protecting Ukraine, we protect ourselves," Sunak is expected to say in his first major foreign policy speech since becoming prime minister, as quoted by UK media.

On Friday, the British government said that, during his visit to Kiev, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced an additional $3.6 million aid package to rebuild Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.
