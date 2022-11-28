LIVE UPDATES: UK Military Aid to Kiev Could Increase Next Year - Reports

UK Military Aid to Kiev Could Increase Next Year - Reports

The United Kingdom intends to continue providing Kiev with the current amount of military support in 2023, or even boost it, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to say in his Monday speech.



"Be in no doubt. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military aid next year. And we will provide new support for air defence, to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure that they rely on. By protecting Ukraine, we protect ourselves," Sunak is expected to say in his first major foreign policy speech since becoming prime minister, as quoted by UK media.



On Friday, the British government said that, during his visit to Kiev, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced an additional $3.6 million aid package to rebuild Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.