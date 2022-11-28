International
Israel Plans to Send Generators, Medical Equipment to Ukraine
Israel Plans to Send Generators, Medical Equipment to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's Foreign Ministry is preparing new shipments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, The Times of Israel reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, during which he outlined the country's needs in energy and foreign assistance for exporting food.The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that Israel was going to send 20 generators, costing around $1 million, to Ukraine via Europe.In addition, MASHAV, Israel's official international development cooperation program, plans to send about $1 million worth of medicine and medical equipment to Ukraine in the near future, the newspaper said.According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Kiev has reached agreements with 12 countries, including Israel, on the delivery of energy equipment to Ukraine.Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia’s precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10, in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.
