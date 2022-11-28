https://sputniknews.com/20221128/iran-rejects-us-accusations-of-involvement-in-attack-on-oil-tanker-near-oman-reports-say-1104785659.html

Iran Rejects US Accusations of Involvement in Attack on Oil Tanker Near Oman, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, rejected all the US accusations of its involvement in the attack on the oil... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

Kanaani said that Iran had much strength to take responsibility for its actions and acted with courage, thus it rejected absolutely baseless accusations of the United States, media reported.On November 16, US accused Iran for allegedly attacking the oil tanker with drones.An oil tanker was attacked by an explosive-carrying drone on November 16 off the coast of Oman. The spokesperson for Oman’s Defense Ministry reported it was Liberian-flagged tanker Pacific Zircon, which was operated by Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

