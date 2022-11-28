International
Global Media Coalition Urges US to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Assange
Global Media Coalition Urges US to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Assange
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of five major media outlets from around the world released an open letter on Monday calling upon the US government to end its... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
The five media outlets – The New York Times, the Guardian, Le Monde, El Pais and Der Spiegel – revealed thousands of confidential US State Department cables in conjunction with Wikileaks in November 2010. The disclosure, known as “Cable gate,” exposed corruption, diplomatic scandals and spy affairs on an international scale, according to the letter.Obtaining and disclosing sensitive information when necessary in the public interest is a core part of journalists’ work, and if criminalized, would make discourse and democracy weaker, the letter said.Assange was apprehended in London in April 2019 on a US arrest warrant, facing extradition and a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison if convicted. Assange has been held for three and a half years in a high security prison in the UK, typically used for terrorists and members of organized crime groups, the letter said.In August, Assange appealed the UK’s decision to extradite him, sparking a legal dispute that could delay his extradition for months.
Global Media Coalition Urges US to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Assange

16:55 GMT 28.11.2022
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10, 2021.
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© NIKLAS HALLE'N
