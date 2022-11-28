https://sputniknews.com/20221128/eliminate-water-damage-scientists-create-super-efficient-water-repellent-protective-coating-1104788737.html
Eliminate Water Damage: Scientists Create Super-Efficient Water-Repellent Protective Coating
Many structural materials and alloys are susceptible to corrosion in an environment of high humidity, or biofouling or icing under "freezing rain" conditions. Dust also settles on surfaces of equipment such as telecommunications antennas or power transformers. Regular cleaning leads to additional costs, but without it the devices' efficiency decreases, the university scientists noted.At the same time, existing coatings do not provide complete protection against corrosion or icing, or can be effective for a limited number of materials, the VolgSTU specified.The VolgSTU researchers have developed water-repellent properties and the self-cleaning ability for materials surfaces because of the properties of copolymers (polymers consisting of two or more monomeric units).There is such a thing as the contact angle or “wetting angle”. Its value is used by specialists to determine how the water droplet will behave when interacting with a solid material, the scientist continued.The smaller the angle, the more the water drop spreads over the surface and wets a larger area. Consequently, these surfaces corrode faster. If the wetting angle is greater than 90 degrees, the water droplets spread out less and moisten a smaller area, consequently slowing down corrosion.Maximum water-repellent (superhydrophobic) surfaces have a wetting angle of 150 degrees, and some polymer coatings developed by university scientists are characterized by contact angles up to 170 degrees, the researcher said.The developed coatings also provide a low rolling angle, which means that water droplets quickly slide off the surface of the material with an inclination to the horizon line of only 2 to 3 degrees. This property allows such coated surfaces to be described as self-cleaning, the researcher added.The scientists have created protective polymer coatings based on copolymers of glycidyl methacrylate and fluoroalkyl methacrylates. The results of their study were published in the Polymers journal.The research is part of a VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.The university development program includes four strategic projects, including the 'Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments' and 'Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster'.
Many structural materials and alloys are susceptible to corrosion in an environment of high humidity, or biofouling or icing under "freezing rain" conditions. Dust also settles on surfaces of equipment such as telecommunications antennas or power transformers. Regular cleaning leads to additional costs, but without it the devices' efficiency decreases, the university scientists noted.
At the same time, existing coatings do not provide complete protection against corrosion or icing, or can be effective for a limited number of materials, the VolgSTU specified.
The VolgSTU researchers have developed water-repellent properties and the self-cleaning ability for materials surfaces because of the properties of copolymers (polymers consisting of two or more monomeric units).
"Coatings based on our copolymers can provide superhydrophobic properties and self-cleaning of the surface. That is, a drop of water ideally does not spread over the surface at all, but keeps its spherical shape until it evaporates or rolls off the object," Victor Klimov, associate professor at the Department of Technology of High-Molecular Compounds and Fibrous Materials, said.
There is such a thing as the contact angle or “wetting angle”. Its value is used by specialists to determine how the water droplet will behave when interacting with a solid material, the scientist continued.
The smaller the angle, the more the water drop spreads over the surface and wets a larger area. Consequently, these surfaces corrode faster. If the wetting angle is greater than 90 degrees, the water droplets spread out less and moisten a smaller area, consequently slowing down corrosion.
Maximum water-repellent (superhydrophobic) surfaces have a wetting angle of 150 degrees, and some polymer coatings developed by university scientists are characterized by contact angles up to 170 degrees, the researcher said.
"To achieve super-hydrophobic properties is almost impossible without the proper microstructure of the material. If you apply copolymers on a smooth surface - the values will be about 110 degrees, but if you first create the necessary roughness on it, the wetting angle will reach 150 degrees and higher. We are working on compositions that, when applied, can achieve such properties," Klimov added.
The developed coatings also provide a low rolling angle, which means that water droplets quickly slide off the surface of the material with an inclination to the horizon line of only 2 to 3 degrees. This property allows such coated surfaces to be described as self-cleaning, the researcher added.
The scientists have created protective polymer coatings based on copolymers of glycidyl methacrylate and fluoroalkyl methacrylates. The results of their study were published in the Polymers journal
The research is part of a VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.
The university development program includes four strategic projects, including the 'Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments' and 'Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster'.