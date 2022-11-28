International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
Early Voting Underway in Georgia Senatorial Election
00:20 GMT 28.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Early voting is underway in the midterm runoff in the US state of Georgia, US President Joe Biden says.
"Georgia: Early voting is underway in the runoff, and we need your help to send Reverend Warnock back to the US Senate," Biden said on Twitter on Sunday.
Earlier this month, a poll by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) showed that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock had a lead of four percentage points over Republican challenger Herschel Walker (51% vs 47%) in their runoff race in Georgia.
The midterm US Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff on December 6, while early voting will continue through Friday. The runoff comes after neither candidate managed to garner a majority of the votes during the initial election.
In the midterm elections earlier in November, Democrats defied the pollsters by managing to maintain control of the Senate while losing the House to the Republicans by a slimmer margin than expected.
