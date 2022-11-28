https://sputniknews.com/20221128/debris-on-streets-and-flooded-houses-aftermath-of-landslide-on-italys-ischia-island-------1104796631.html

Debris on Streets and Flooded Houses: Aftermath of Landslide on Italy's Ischia Island

Debris on Streets and Flooded Houses: Aftermath of Landslide on Italy's Ischia Island

A severe landslide triggered by torrential rains swept through the Italian city of Casamiccio Saturday night, leaving behind chaos and havoc. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

At least seven people were killed, including a newborn baby, and over 13 people are still missing, as the island of Ischia was ravaged by a massive landslide. Vehicles piled one on top of the other, electricity supplies cut off, and dozens of buildings left buried under mud and debris - this is how the city of Casamiccio looks now. Some people are left trapped in their houses. The ongoing rescue operations are complicated by continued rains and strong winds, not to mention flooded streets. Take a look at some of the heartbreaking images of the disaster in Sputnik's photogallery.

