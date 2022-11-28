Debris on Streets and Flooded Houses: Aftermath of Landslide on Italy's Ischia Island
A severe landslide triggered by torrential rains swept through the Italian city of Casamiccio Saturday night, leaving behind chaos and havoc.
At least seven people were killed, including a newborn baby, and over 13 people are still missing, as the island of Ischia was ravaged by a massive landslide. Vehicles piled one on top of the other, electricity supplies cut off, and dozens of buildings left buried under mud and debris - this is how the city of Casamiccio looks now. Some people are left trapped in their houses. The ongoing rescue operations are complicated by continued rains and strong winds, not to mention flooded streets. Take a look at some of the heartbreaking images of the disaster in Sputnik's photogallery.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato Carabinieri and rescuers clean a street in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato A rescuer cleans a street in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato Damaged tourist busess are seen on the port of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato Damaged cars are seen on the beach of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Ciro Fusco/AnsaA local resident looks at a damaged shop on the island of Ischia on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide. - Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.
© AFP 2022 / Salvatore LaportaAn aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing.
© AFP 2022 / Ciro Fusco/Ansa A local resident walks past a damaged vehicle on the island of Ischia on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide. - Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.
