International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/debris-on-streets-and-flooded-houses-aftermath-of-landslide-on-italys-ischia-island-------1104796631.html
Debris on Streets and Flooded Houses: Aftermath of Landslide on Italy's Ischia Island
Debris on Streets and Flooded Houses: Aftermath of Landslide on Italy's Ischia Island
A severe landslide triggered by torrential rains swept through the Italian city of Casamiccio Saturday night, leaving behind chaos and havoc. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T16:04+0000
2022-11-28T16:04+0000
world
italy
landslide
mud flood
disaster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104781312_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85d49e1f2006510d8502acd98b6d0fc3.jpg
At least seven people were killed, including a newborn baby, and over 13 people are still missing, as the island of Ischia was ravaged by a massive landslide. Vehicles piled one on top of the other, electricity supplies cut off, and dozens of buildings left buried under mud and debris - this is how the city of Casamiccio looks now. Some people are left trapped in their houses. The ongoing rescue operations are complicated by continued rains and strong winds, not to mention flooded streets. Take a look at some of the heartbreaking images of the disaster in Sputnik's photogallery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104781312_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48fe50027a8a8823a6eb5dd124481e60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, landslide, mud flood, disaster, фото
italy, landslide, mud flood, disaster, фото

Debris on Streets and Flooded Houses: Aftermath of Landslide on Italy's Ischia Island

16:04 GMT 28.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A severe landslide triggered by torrential rains swept through the Italian city of Casamiccio Saturday night, leaving behind chaos and havoc.
At least seven people were killed, including a newborn baby, and over 13 people are still missing, as the island of Ischia was ravaged by a massive landslide. Vehicles piled one on top of the other, electricity supplies cut off, and dozens of buildings left buried under mud and debris - this is how the city of Casamiccio looks now. Some people are left trapped in their houses. The ongoing rescue operations are complicated by continued rains and strong winds, not to mention flooded streets. Take a look at some of the heartbreaking images of the disaster in Sputnik's photogallery.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato Carabinieri and rescuers clean a street in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
Карабинеры и спасатели во время очистки улицы после схода оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
1/7
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato
Carabinieri and rescuers clean a street in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato A rescuer cleans a street in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
Спасатель во время очистки улицы после схода оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
2/7
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato
A rescuer cleans a street in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato Damaged tourist busess are seen on the port of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
Поврежденные туристические автобусы после схода оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
3/7
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato
Damaged tourist busess are seen on the port of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato Damaged cars are seen on the beach of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
Поврежденные автомобили после схода оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
4/7
© AFP 2022 / Eliano Imperato
Damaged cars are seen on the beach of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. - Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.
© AFP 2022 / Ciro Fusco/AnsaA local resident looks at a damaged shop on the island of Ischia on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide. - Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.
Поврежденный магазин после схода оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
5/7
© AFP 2022 / Ciro Fusco/Ansa
A local resident looks at a damaged shop on the island of Ischia on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide. - Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.
© AFP 2022 / Salvatore LaportaAn aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing.
Сход оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
6/7
© AFP 2022 / Salvatore Laporta
An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing.
© AFP 2022 / Ciro Fusco/Ansa A local resident walks past a damaged vehicle on the island of Ischia on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide. - Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.
Местный житель у поврежденного автомобиля после схода оползня в Италии - Sputnik International
7/7
© AFP 2022 / Ciro Fusco/Ansa
A local resident walks past a damaged vehicle on the island of Ischia on November 26, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide. - Italy's interior minister said there had been no confirmed deaths in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier reports of eight killed.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала