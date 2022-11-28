https://sputniknews.com/20221128/danish-churches-cancel-services-amid-energy-crunch-1104770097.html

Danish Churches Cancel Services Amid Energy Crunch

Danish Churches Cancel Services Amid Energy Crunch

Despite being hailed as Europe’s poster child of green energy, Denmark saw a fivefold year-on-year jump in energy prices earlier this year and was forced to... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T05:10+0000

2022-11-28T05:10+0000

2022-11-28T05:10+0000

energy crisis in europe

denmark

scandinavia

news

church

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104017/01/1040170100_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3af6edbc4f424c93273ef4218841c9.jpg

Due to the ongoing energy crisis, churches around Denmark are forced to cancel services.In the Diocese of Lolland-Falster, all the 108 churches have been given permission to move or cancel services in order to conserve energy, and many have already made use of the newly granted right, especially in the sparsely populated countryside.“It costs a lot of money to heat an old medieval church with electricity”, Bishop Marianne Gaarden told Danish media.Similar decisions have been taken in Aarhus Diocese and in Viborg Diocese, each of which comprises hundreds of churches, due to financial reasons. At the same time, the church authorities assured that transport will be arranged for those churchgoers who do not have the opportunity to get there themselves.Church officials have stressed that the decision to cancel services is a token of solidarity with ordinary Danes, many of whom are already conserving energy.However, specialists have warned of risks associated with unheated churches. Across entire Denmark, there are some 1,700 old churches in Denmark, that is those over 500 years old. While the buildings themselves don’t have a need for heat, their equipment does.“These are wooden fixtures, organs, textiles and the paper hymnals, which are items that typically don’t do well with high humidity. And when you don't have the heat, it gets humid. The immediate risk is mold, which we have already had trouble with”, Poul Klenz, a heating, energy and climate consultant at the Church of Denmark, told Danish media, calling it a “health and working environment problem”.Previously, similar churches has been reported in Sweden, where dozens of churches, especially in the countryside, were temporarily closed due to inability to provide proper heating.Denmark is often hailed as the poster child of green energy, where renewables such as wind power cover close to a half of the overall energy consumption. Nevertheless, amid the crisis that hit Europe following Brussels’s backfiring decision to introduce sanctions against Russia in a ham-fisted attempt to cut energy imports in a bid “punish” it for its special operation in Ukraine, Denmark also saw energy prices skyrocket fivefold year-on-year in August and took measures such as lowering the heating in public buildings across the country.Danes have been encouraged to save energy through measures such as turning down the heat, limiting the use of hot water and switching off unnecessary lighting and appliances.

https://sputniknews.com/20220922/sweden-closing-down-churches-in-a-bid-to-save-energy-1101069489.html

denmark

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

energy crisis, europe's energy crisis, energy crunch, energy pinch, church of denmark, canceled services