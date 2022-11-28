https://sputniknews.com/20221128/collapse-is-coming-experts-anticipate-sharp-decline-in-us-real-estate-prices-1104797307.html

‘Collapse is Coming’: Experts Anticipate Sharp Decline in US Real Estate Prices

‘Collapse is Coming’: Experts Anticipate Sharp Decline in US Real Estate Prices

As home sales continue to decline in the United States, real estate experts are increasingly expressing fears that home prices, which have spiked sharply... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T17:14+0000

2022-11-28T17:14+0000

2022-11-28T17:15+0000

americas

us

recession

housing bubble

real estate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094954209_0:0:3539:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_00aaeda58bc32686b28ab20ba53649ea.jpg

"In one line: collapse in prices is coming," said Kieran Clancy, senior US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a recent bulletin reported in US media.His comments come after the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that data for October 2022 revealed the ninth straight month of decline for sales of existing homes in the United States. Compared to a year prior, there was a 28.4% decline in October and a 5.9% decline from September’s numbers.Pantheon chief economist Ian Shepherdson also predicted last week “a drop of 15-to-20% over the next year, in order to restore the pre-COVID price-to-income ratio.”According to analysts, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight rampant inflation by aggressively increasing interest rates has bled over into the housing market, sending mortgage rates to a 20-year high of 7%.For many economists and industry experts, the writing has been on the wall for some time. Last month, Jeremy Siegel, a professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told CNBC: "I think we're gonna have the second-biggest housing price decline since [the] post-WWII period over the next 12 months. That's a very, very significant factor for wealth [and] for equity in the housing market."“The US housing market is at another standstill, but the driving forces are completely different from those that triggered the standstill at the start of the pandemic,” Zhao noted. “This time, demand is slumping due to surging mortgage rates, but prices are being propped up by inflation and a drop in the number of people putting their homes up for sale. Many Americans are staying put because they already relocated and scored a rock-bottom mortgage rate during the pandemic, so they have little incentive to move today.”The warnings come as more economists also predict a recession in the coming months, also triggered by rising interest rates. The International Monetary Fund warned recently after cutting its growth projections that for the US economy, “the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/fitch-projects-1990-style-mild-recession-in-us-by-spring-2023-report-says-1102016607.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us real estate prices, us real estate market