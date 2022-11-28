https://sputniknews.com/20221128/chinese-foreign-minister-calls-for-boosting-sco-brics-cooperation-1104768210.html
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation
BEIJING (Sputnik) - It is necessary to strengthen cooperation between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS, Chinese Foreign... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T02:47+0000
2022-11-28T02:47+0000
2022-11-28T02:47+0000
world
brics
brazil
china
russia
india
south africa
wang yi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg
BRICS is a group of five leading emerging economies consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.The minister added that both China and Russia insist on promoting a multi-polar world order and do not agree with unipolar hegemony.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that most countries continue to closely cooperate with Russia despite sanctions imposed by the West in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.According to Lavrov, the countries that want to continue to work with Moscow include Russia's allies in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BRICS, and others.
brazil
china
russia
india
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb83d2e53933a3187c86181822be64d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics, brazil, china, russia, india, south africa, wang yi
brics, brazil, china, russia, india, south africa, wang yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation
BEIJING (Sputnik) - It is necessary to strengthen cooperation between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.
BRICS is a group of five leading emerging economies consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
"It is necessary to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the SCO countries and the BRICS countries, maintain peace and stability in the region and around the world," Wang Yi said on Monday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The minister added that both China and Russia insist on promoting a multi-polar world order and do not agree with unipolar hegemony.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that most countries continue to closely cooperate with Russia despite sanctions imposed by the West in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
According to Lavrov, the countries that want to continue to work with Moscow include Russia's allies in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BRICS, and others.