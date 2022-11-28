https://sputniknews.com/20221128/chinese-foreign-minister-calls-for-boosting-sco-brics-cooperation-1104768210.html

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation

BEIJING (Sputnik) - It is necessary to strengthen cooperation between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS, Chinese Foreign...

BRICS is a group of five leading emerging economies consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.The minister added that both China and Russia insist on promoting a multi-polar world order and do not agree with unipolar hegemony.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that most countries continue to closely cooperate with Russia despite sanctions imposed by the West in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.According to Lavrov, the countries that want to continue to work with Moscow include Russia's allies in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BRICS, and others.

