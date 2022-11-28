International
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation
Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation
BEIJING (Sputnik) - It is necessary to strengthen cooperation between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS, Chinese Foreign... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
brics, brazil, china, russia, india, south africa, wang yi
02:47 GMT 28.11.2022
