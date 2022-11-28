https://sputniknews.com/20221128/buffalo-grocery-gunman-pleads-guilty-to-murder-terrorism-charges-in-shooting-of-10-black-shoppers-1104799369.html

Buffalo Grocery Gunman Pleads Guilty to Murder, Terrorism Charges in Shooting of 10 Black Shoppers

Buffalo Grocery Gunman Pleads Guilty to Murder, Terrorism Charges in Shooting of 10 Black Shoppers

A man who is accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, earlier this year has pleaded guilty to charges that... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T17:52+0000

2022-11-28T17:52+0000

2022-11-28T17:53+0000

americas

us

buffalo

mass shooting

murder charges

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104799222_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2528a6fabc3e6cac5c6a576541811b.jpg

At a Buffalo courthouse on Monday afternoon, 19-year-old Payton Gendron entered a guilty plea for all 25 charges a grand jury indicted him on, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted murder, one gun charge, and one domestic terrorism charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.During the Monday hearing, Gendron reportedly answered “yes” and “guilty” after the judge read the name of each victim and asked him whether he’d killed them because of their race.The charges stem from a shooting on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Market in Buffalo, New York, in which 10 Black shoppers were shot to death and three other people, two of them white, were wounded. Police arrested Gendron at the scene of the crime wearing military-style fatigues, a bulletproof vest, and carrying an AR-15-style rifle.In documents he posted online prior to the shooting, Gendron explained his motivations, including a belief in “Great Replacement Theory,” a white supremacist conspiracy theory that alleges a secret plot to replace white people in the US with people of color or Jews.The attack reopened a nationwide discussion about mass shootings and gun control, long difficult topics in US politics, as the country has come to see hundreds of mass shootings per year.

americas

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, buffalo, mass shooting, murder charges, terrorism