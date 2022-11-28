https://sputniknews.com/20221128/auto-rickshaw-drivers-strike-against-bike-taxis-turns-violent-in-pune-india-1104786493.html

Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Strike Against Bike Taxis Turns Violent in Pune, India

Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Strike Against Bike Taxis Turns Violent in Pune, India

In recent years, online cab aggregators in India have launched bike-ride services. Following this, many auto drivers have seen their businesses negatively... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

A protest organized by auto drivers in the Pune district in India's state of Maharashtra turned violent on Monday after some of the participants started attacking nearby auto rickshaws for ignoring the strike, local media report.The protesters also targeted bike service providers and attacked bike riders.Currently, no private app-based company is legally permitted to operate bike taxis in Maharashtra. Despite this, however, many apps like Rapido, Ola, and Uber have reportedly been offering their services.About 3,000 auto drivers from 16 unions called a day-long protest against the bike taxi service and gathered in front of Pune's Regional Transport Office (RTO) to protest the matter.The competition turned sour for drivers when app-based taxi-hailing services were launched in the city. What's more, bike taxis started operating at a much lower cost there.Pune authorities have conducted several drives against bike taxi aggregators over the past few years, seizing hundreds of bike taxis per month. They have also imposed a fine of INR 10,000 ($122.5) on such taxis.

