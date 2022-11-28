https://sputniknews.com/20221128/360-foot-chimney-razed-to-ground-in-11-seconds-in-india-1104784435.html

360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India

Prior to the chimney's demolition, the two-meter-long repair shop at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished as a rehearsal. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

A 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant in India's Jharkhand state has been demolished in 11 seconds with the use of 48 kg in explosives, using the implosion method.Footage of the demolition went viral online after it was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Tata Steel Plant.Avneesh Gupta, vice president of the Tata Steel Plant, told media that the demolition took place in a planned manner, as the structure fell down at zero degrees, did not cause any loss of lives, and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner.From using water curtains to control the dust to deploying trenches with berms to absorb vibration and using 'steel wraps' to prevent debris from getting scattered, the engineers made every effort to make the demolition environment-friendly.

