https://sputniknews.com/20221128/360-foot-chimney-razed-to-ground-in-11-seconds-in-india-1104784435.html
360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India
360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India
Prior to the chimney's demolition, the two-meter-long repair shop at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished as a rehearsal. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T13:02+0000
2022-11-28T13:02+0000
2022-11-28T13:02+0000
india
building collapse
building collapse
building collapse
collapse of buildings
tower
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104788355_23:0:1255:693_1920x0_80_0_0_9b613daa361d84523b89425739318418.jpg
A 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant in India's Jharkhand state has been demolished in 11 seconds with the use of 48 kg in explosives, using the implosion method.Footage of the demolition went viral online after it was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Tata Steel Plant.Avneesh Gupta, vice president of the Tata Steel Plant, told media that the demolition took place in a planned manner, as the structure fell down at zero degrees, did not cause any loss of lives, and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner.From using water curtains to control the dust to deploying trenches with berms to absorb vibration and using 'steel wraps' to prevent debris from getting scattered, the engineers made every effort to make the demolition environment-friendly.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104788355_177:0:1101:693_1920x0_80_0_0_991018896c7c62f24d66cc73d525cc95.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
360-foot chimney razed to ground, 11 secs, 48kg explosive, india razing of the chimney, coke plant, tata steel, jamshedpur plant, jharkhand state, implosion method, video of the incident has gone viral, twitter, chimneys
360-foot chimney razed to ground, 11 secs, 48kg explosive, india razing of the chimney, coke plant, tata steel, jamshedpur plant, jharkhand state, implosion method, video of the incident has gone viral, twitter, chimneys
360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India
Prior to the chimney's demolition, the two-meter-long repair shop at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished as a rehearsal.
A 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant in India's Jharkhand state has been demolished in 11 seconds with the use of 48 kg in explosives, using the implosion method.
Footage of the demolition went viral online after it was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Tata Steel Plant.
Avneesh Gupta, vice president of the Tata Steel Plant, told media that the demolition took place in a planned manner, as the structure fell down at zero degrees, did not cause any loss of lives, and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner.
"Out of the three closed units, two chimneys of 110 metres were planned to be demolished, of which one that has been demolished on Sunday cost the company about INR 2 crore ($245,129)," Gupta said.
From using water curtains to control the dust to deploying trenches with berms to absorb vibration and using 'steel wraps' to prevent debris from getting scattered, the engineers made every effort to make the demolition environment-friendly.