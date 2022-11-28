International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/360-foot-chimney-razed-to-ground-in-11-seconds-in-india-1104784435.html
360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India
360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India
Prior to the chimney's demolition, the two-meter-long repair shop at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished as a rehearsal. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T13:02+0000
2022-11-28T13:02+0000
india
building collapse
building collapse
building collapse
collapse of buildings
tower
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104788355_23:0:1255:693_1920x0_80_0_0_9b613daa361d84523b89425739318418.jpg
A 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant in India's Jharkhand state has been demolished in 11 seconds with the use of 48 kg in explosives, using the implosion method.Footage of the demolition went viral online after it was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Tata Steel Plant.Avneesh Gupta, vice president of the Tata Steel Plant, told media that the demolition took place in a planned manner, as the structure fell down at zero degrees, did not cause any loss of lives, and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner.From using water curtains to control the dust to deploying trenches with berms to absorb vibration and using 'steel wraps' to prevent debris from getting scattered, the engineers made every effort to make the demolition environment-friendly.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104788355_177:0:1101:693_1920x0_80_0_0_991018896c7c62f24d66cc73d525cc95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
360-foot chimney razed to ground, 11 secs, 48kg explosive, india razing of the chimney, coke plant, tata steel, jamshedpur plant, jharkhand state, implosion method, video of the incident has gone viral, twitter, chimneys
360-foot chimney razed to ground, 11 secs, 48kg explosive, india razing of the chimney, coke plant, tata steel, jamshedpur plant, jharkhand state, implosion method, video of the incident has gone viral, twitter, chimneys

360-Foot Chimney Razed to Ground in 11 Seconds in India

13:02 GMT 28.11.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @TataSteelLtdA 110-metre-tall chimney demolition at the Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works
A 110-metre-tall chimney demolition at the Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @TataSteelLtd
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Prior to the chimney's demolition, the two-meter-long repair shop at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant was demolished as a rehearsal.
A 27-year-old 110-metre-high chimney at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant in India's Jharkhand state has been demolished in 11 seconds with the use of 48 kg in explosives, using the implosion method.
Footage of the demolition went viral online after it was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Tata Steel Plant.
Avneesh Gupta, vice president of the Tata Steel Plant, told media that the demolition took place in a planned manner, as the structure fell down at zero degrees, did not cause any loss of lives, and was conducted in an eco-friendly manner.
"Out of the three closed units, two chimneys of 110 metres were planned to be demolished, of which one that has been demolished on Sunday cost the company about INR 2 crore ($245,129)," Gupta said.
From using water curtains to control the dust to deploying trenches with berms to absorb vibration and using 'steel wraps' to prevent debris from getting scattered, the engineers made every effort to make the demolition environment-friendly.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала