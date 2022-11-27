https://sputniknews.com/20221127/white-house-says-biden-helped-create-strongest-alliances-in-us-history-1104767493.html
White House Says Biden Helped Create ‘Strongest’ Alliances in US History
White House Says Biden Helped Create ‘Strongest’ Alliances in US History
WASHINGTON, November 28 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has been able to create the strongest alliances that Washington ever had, the White House has... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T23:54+0000
2022-11-27T23:54+0000
2022-11-27T23:54+0000
americas
nato
the white house
biden administration
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104281472_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d7c447983d6b757d4642febaf0b1d2ae.jpg
"America’s alliances and partnerships are the strongest they’ve ever been – a hallmark of President Biden’s approach to the world to advance our interests and values," the White House said on Twitter on Sunday.The approach includes strengthening NATO’s collective security, deepening transatlantic partnerships, and having Finland and Sweden join NATO, according to the White House.NATO leaders finalized a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid held at the end of June, which designates Russia as "the most significant and direct threat" and also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order."Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that further expansion of the alliance eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure. At the same time, he pointed out that the Kremlin did not consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO an existential threat to Russia.Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev warned in July that NATO’s new doctrinal documents could cause an escalation of tensions and destabilization in Europe.
americas
the white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104281472_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00b9b106fa14af885de9553c0a06f1cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato, the white house, biden administration, joe biden
nato, the white house, biden administration, joe biden
White House Says Biden Helped Create ‘Strongest’ Alliances in US History
WASHINGTON, November 28 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has been able to create the strongest alliances that Washington ever had, the White House has claimed.
"America’s alliances and partnerships are the strongest they’ve ever been – a hallmark of President Biden’s approach to the world to advance our interests and values," the White House said on Twitter on Sunday.
The approach includes strengthening NATO’s collective security, deepening transatlantic partnerships, and having Finland and Sweden join NATO, according to the White House.
NATO leaders finalized a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid held at the end of June, which designates Russia as "the most significant and direct threat" and also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order."
Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that further expansion of the alliance eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure. At the same time, he pointed out that the Kremlin did not consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO an existential threat to Russia.
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev warned in July that NATO’s new doctrinal documents could cause an escalation of tensions and destabilization in Europe.