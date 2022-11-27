https://sputniknews.com/20221127/turkish-defense-minister-inspects-troops-near-iraqi-border-1104762551.html

Turkish Defense Minister Inspects Troops Near Iraqi Border

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to the southern border with Iraq on Sunday morning to inspect ground troops stationed in the... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey launched a new offensive against Syrian Kurds last week. Ankara believes that Kurdish autonomous regions in neighboring Syria and Iraq host militants of the PKK group, which it sees as terrorists.The Turkish Defense Ministry said Akar spent the night at the Land Forces Command Operations Center before flying to the border. He landed at the Hakkari public airport in the company of the chief of the general staff and commanders of the land, naval and air forces.

