International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/turkish-defense-minister-inspects-troops-near-iraqi-border-1104762551.html
Turkish Defense Minister Inspects Troops Near Iraqi Border
Turkish Defense Minister Inspects Troops Near Iraqi Border
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to the southern border with Iraq on Sunday morning to inspect ground troops stationed in the... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T15:58+0000
2022-11-27T15:59+0000
military
turkey
syria
iraq
hulusi akar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1b/1104762405_0:111:3247:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_1cc8f1dc767e1ee44cee5ee7c0a6c945.jpg
Turkey launched a new offensive against Syrian Kurds last week. Ankara believes that Kurdish autonomous regions in neighboring Syria and Iraq host militants of the PKK group, which it sees as terrorists.The Turkish Defense Ministry said Akar spent the night at the Land Forces Command Operations Center before flying to the border. He landed at the Hakkari public airport in the company of the chief of the general staff and commanders of the land, naval and air forces.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1b/1104762405_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60c26ed47ac9418c6950e73040068154.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkish defense minister, turkey's operation in syria, hulusi akar inspects troops, turkey's defense minister on border with iraq
turkish defense minister, turkey's operation in syria, hulusi akar inspects troops, turkey's defense minister on border with iraq

Turkish Defense Minister Inspects Troops Near Iraqi Border

15:58 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 15:59 GMT 27.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / AAREF WATAD(FILE) In this file photo taken on March 03, 2020 a convoy of Turkish military vehicles is pictured near the town of Hazano in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province.
(FILE) In this file photo taken on March 03, 2020 a convoy of Turkish military vehicles is pictured near the town of Hazano in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAREF WATAD
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to the southern border with Iraq on Sunday morning to inspect ground troops stationed in the Hakkari province, the ministry said.
Turkey launched a new offensive against Syrian Kurds last week. Ankara believes that Kurdish autonomous regions in neighboring Syria and Iraq host militants of the PKK group, which it sees as terrorists.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said Akar spent the night at the Land Forces Command Operations Center before flying to the border. He landed at the Hakkari public airport in the company of the chief of the general staff and commanders of the land, naval and air forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала