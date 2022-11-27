https://sputniknews.com/20221127/regional-security-group-csto-offers-to-send-monitoring-mission-to-armenian-border-1104765409.html

Regional Security Group CSTO Offers to Send Monitoring Mission to Armenian Border

MINSK (Sputnik) - The head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) made up of six former Soviet nations offered Armenia on Sunday to send a... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

"The range of assistance measures proposed to Armenia by the CSTO — a broad range of measures that include political, diplomatic and military solutions such as sending a mission to the border to assess the situation in real time — they were supported in general by all member states," Stanislav Zas said.Zas told Belarusian news channel ONT that the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remained volatile, with cross-border shooting erupting almost daily. He said CSTO members — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan — had diverging assessments of the security situation.

