https://sputniknews.com/20221127/pope-francis-calls-for-palestinian-israeli-peace-in-sunday-prayer-1104765199.html
Pope Francis Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Peace in Sunday Prayer
Pope Francis Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Peace in Sunday Prayer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis on Sunday called for the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find ways to advance their peace dialogue after a spate of... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T20:05+0000
2022-11-27T20:05+0000
2022-11-27T20:07+0000
world
palestine
israel
jerusalem
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094828340_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10d1d15ddec17e173aa52bb547df4a94.jpg
"I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities will more readily take to heart the search for dialogue, building mutual trust, without which there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land," he said in a speech that followed the Angelus prayer.The pontiff said he was following with concern reports of a spike in violence "in the State of Palestine and in Israel." A 15-year-old Israeli teen died and 14 other people were injured in bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem, the same day that a Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in Hablus.The violence comes as Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a coalition government with his ultra-Orthodox allies. The Netanyahu alliance won a clear victory in the November 1 election and is expected to bring the far right to power, putting the two-state solution at risk.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094828340_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a7ff2908e0e288377343c96664bffd7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine, israel, jerusalem
palestine, israel, jerusalem
Pope Francis Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Peace in Sunday Prayer
20:05 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 20:07 GMT 27.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis on Sunday called for the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find ways to advance their peace dialogue after a spate of clashes left at least two children dead this week.
"I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities will more readily take to heart the search for dialogue, building mutual trust, without which there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land," he said in a speech that followed the Angelus prayer.
The pontiff said he was following with concern reports of a spike in violence "in the State of Palestine and in Israel." A 15-year-old Israeli teen died and 14 other people were injured in bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem, the same day that a Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in Hablus.
"Violence kills the future, shattering the lives of the young and weakening hopes for peace. Let us pray for these young men who died and for their families, especially their mothers," the head of the Catholic Church said.
The violence comes as Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a coalition government with his ultra-Orthodox allies. The Netanyahu alliance won a clear victory in the November 1 election and is expected to bring the far right to power, putting the two-state solution at risk.