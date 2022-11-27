https://sputniknews.com/20221127/pope-francis-calls-for-palestinian-israeli-peace-in-sunday-prayer-1104765199.html

Pope Francis Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Peace in Sunday Prayer

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find ways to advance their peace dialogue after a spate of...

"I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities will more readily take to heart the search for dialogue, building mutual trust, without which there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land," he said in a speech that followed the Angelus prayer.The pontiff said he was following with concern reports of a spike in violence "in the State of Palestine and in Israel." A 15-year-old Israeli teen died and 14 other people were injured in bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem, the same day that a Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in Hablus.The violence comes as Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a coalition government with his ultra-Orthodox allies. The Netanyahu alliance won a clear victory in the November 1 election and is expected to bring the far right to power, putting the two-state solution at risk.

