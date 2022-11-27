https://sputniknews.com/20221127/over-half-of-japanese-critical-of-kishida-cabinet-poll-1104754570.html
Over Half of Japanese Critical of Kishida Cabinet: Poll
Over Half of Japanese Critical of Kishida Cabinet: Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 50% of the Japanese are unimpressed with the job performance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, a poll published Sunday by... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T11:15+0000
2022-11-27T11:15+0000
2022-11-27T11:15+0000
world
japan
fumio kishida
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0c32db961d2037a57a195e2e0bfc6d.jpg
The phone survey was conducted over the weekend. It found that support rate for Kishida’s cabinet dropped to 33.1% in November from 37.6% a month before, while the disapproval rating rose past 50% for the first time since Kishida took in October last year.A slip in approval ratings below 30% may trigger a snap vote and is therefore seen as dangerous for a prime minister in Japan.Kishida’s government has been under fire from voters over rising inflation and not enough action on cutting ties to a contentious South Korean sect that forced his economy minister to step down last month. A brewing party funding scandal ousted his internal minister this week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103335/96/1033359629_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6afb8230476ccb40bb01ec97e8cbb5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, kishida cabinet, poll, government
japan, kishida cabinet, poll, government
Over Half of Japanese Critical of Kishida Cabinet: Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 50% of the Japanese are unimpressed with the job performance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, a poll published Sunday by Kyodo news agency showed.
The phone survey was conducted over the weekend. It found that support rate for Kishida’s cabinet dropped to 33.1% in November from 37.6% a month before, while the disapproval rating rose past 50% for the first time since Kishida
took in October last year.
A slip in approval ratings below 30% may trigger a snap vote and is therefore seen as dangerous for a prime minister in Japan.
Kishida’s government has been under fire from voters over rising inflation and not enough action on cutting ties to a contentious South Korean sect that forced his economy minister to step down last month. A brewing party funding scandal ousted his internal minister this week.