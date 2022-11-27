https://sputniknews.com/20221127/over-half-of-japanese-critical-of-kishida-cabinet-poll-1104754570.html

Over Half of Japanese Critical of Kishida Cabinet: Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 50% of the Japanese are unimpressed with the job performance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, a poll published Sunday

The phone survey was conducted over the weekend. It found that support rate for Kishida’s cabinet dropped to 33.1% in November from 37.6% a month before, while the disapproval rating rose past 50% for the first time since Kishida took in October last year.A slip in approval ratings below 30% may trigger a snap vote and is therefore seen as dangerous for a prime minister in Japan.Kishida’s government has been under fire from voters over rising inflation and not enough action on cutting ties to a contentious South Korean sect that forced his economy minister to step down last month. A brewing party funding scandal ousted his internal minister this week.

