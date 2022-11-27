https://sputniknews.com/20221127/nato-secretary-general-jens-stoltenberg-admits-support-for-ukraine-is-costly-for-europeans-1104752272.html

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Admits Support for Ukraine is Costly for Europeans

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Admits Support for Ukraine is Costly for Europeans

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-27T10:55+0000

2022-11-27T10:55+0000

2022-11-27T10:55+0000

world

ukraine

europe

support

jens stoltenberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbb79c073d7fe725413dee56443e335.jpg

Western countries' military and financial support for Kiev ends up costing their societies dearly, but this support is necessary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.However, European countries should continue to provide Kiev with military supplies despite the price, because "the best way to maintain peace is to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg added.The NATO secretary general especially mentioned German aid, which supplies the country with air defense systems and howitzers."Weapons from Germany save lives," he stressed.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the United States, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence support.Russian presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West do not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative effect.Earlier, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20221115/ukraine-testing-ground-for-new-nato-weapons-1104232727.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, secretary general stoltenberg, support, ukraine, weapons, aid, europe