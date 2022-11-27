International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar for Morocco vs Belgium Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/nato-secretary-general-jens-stoltenberg-admits-support-for-ukraine-is-costly-for-europeans-1104752272.html
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Admits Support for Ukraine is Costly for Europeans
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Admits Support for Ukraine is Costly for Europeans
Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T10:55+0000
2022-11-27T10:55+0000
world
ukraine
europe
support
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbb79c073d7fe725413dee56443e335.jpg
Western countries' military and financial support for Kiev ends up costing their societies dearly, but this support is necessary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.However, European countries should continue to provide Kiev with military supplies despite the price, because "the best way to maintain peace is to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg added.The NATO secretary general especially mentioned German aid, which supplies the country with air defense systems and howitzers."Weapons from Germany save lives," he stressed.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the United States, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence support.Russian presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West do not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative effect.Earlier, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221115/ukraine-testing-ground-for-new-nato-weapons-1104232727.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b37c31ca64e2fe2ef5b611ac38759045.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, secretary general stoltenberg, support, ukraine, weapons, aid, europe
nato, secretary general stoltenberg, support, ukraine, weapons, aid, europe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Admits Support for Ukraine is Costly for Europeans

10:55 GMT 27.11.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthUkrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England
Ukrainian recruits take part in a live fire training exercise at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.
Western countries' military and financial support for Kiev ends up costing their societies dearly, but this support is necessary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"Rising food and energy bills mean hard times for many households in Europe," he said.
However, European countries should continue to provide Kiev with military supplies despite the price, because "the best way to maintain peace is to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg added.
The NATO secretary general especially mentioned German aid, which supplies the country with air defense systems and howitzers.
"Weapons from Germany save lives," he stressed.
Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the United States, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence support.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine 'Testing-Ground' for New NATO Weapons
15 November, 17:28 GMT
Russian presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West do not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative effect.

Earlier, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала