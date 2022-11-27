https://sputniknews.com/20221127/nasa-reveals-true-colors-of-pluto-in-astonishing-photos-1104742902.html
NASA Reveals 'True Colors' of Pluto in Astonishing Photos
NASA Reveals 'True Colors' of Pluto in Astonishing Photos
In January 2006, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) interplanetary space probe, New Horizons, was launched and in 2015 became the... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T08:06+0000
2022-11-27T08:06+0000
2022-11-27T08:06+0000
science & tech
nasa
nasa probe
nasa insight mission
pluto
pluto
pluto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102749/94/1027499440_0:437:2001:1562_1920x0_80_0_0_eba196a4a470dad8ac43c08230743a3e.png
NASA has shared an astonishing image of the dwarf planet Pluto, taken by the international space agency's New Horizons spacecraft.According to NASA, the photograph was taken at a distance of 22,025 miles (35,445 km) from Pluto.Earlier, NASA also released another photo of the "translated color image" of Pluto, taken by New Horizons.Pluto was discovered in 1930 and is considered to be the solar system's ninth planet. However, it was demoted in 2006 at the instigation of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and reclassified as a dwarf planet.New Horizons flew by Pluto seven years ago and explored its moons in the summer of 2015, culminating in a close fly-past of the dwarf planet.In 2019, NASA granted another mission extension for New Horizons, which will keep the spacecraft going until 2025.
pluto
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102749/94/1027499440_0:250:2001:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_d21c4854edc074dcb8e941e904374e69.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
pluto, nasa, new horizon, new horizon mission, nasa's new horizon, kuiper belt orbit
pluto, nasa, new horizon, new horizon mission, nasa's new horizon, kuiper belt orbit
NASA Reveals 'True Colors' of Pluto in Astonishing Photos
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
In January 2006, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) interplanetary space probe, New Horizons, was launched and in 2015 became the first spacecraft to visit Pluto and explore the Kuiper Belt Orbit (KBO). The KBO - originally named Ultima Thule - is a disc-shaped region extending to the outer solar system.
NASA has shared an astonishing image of the dwarf planet Pluto, taken by the international space agency's New Horizons spacecraft
.
According to NASA, the photograph was taken at a distance of 22,025 miles (35,445 km) from Pluto.
"This image shows Pluto's true colors, including the 'heart' of the dwarf planet - a glacier the size of Texas and Oklahoma made of nitrogen and methane," the space agency said.
Earlier, NASA also released another photo
of the "translated color image" of Pluto, taken by New Horizons.
Pluto was discovered in 1930 and is considered to be the solar system's ninth planet
. However, it was demoted in 2006 at the instigation of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and reclassified as a dwarf planet.
New Horizons flew by Pluto seven years ago and explored its moons in the summer of 2015, culminating in a close fly-past of the dwarf planet.
In 2019, NASA granted another mission extension for New Horizons, which will keep the spacecraft going until 2025.