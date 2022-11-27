https://sputniknews.com/20221127/man-who-was-found-dead-with-hazardous-substance-on-his-body-was-shot-attacked-with-acid-1104765515.html

Man Who Was Found Dead With 'Hazardous' Substance on His Body Was Shot, Attacked With Acid

Man Who Was Found Dead With 'Hazardous' Substance on His Body Was Shot, Attacked With Acid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man, whose body was found in the UK town of Wigan covered in "potentially hazardous substances," had been shot and attacked with acid... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-27T20:30+0000

2022-11-27T20:30+0000

2022-11-27T20:30+0000

world

manchester

acid attack

united kingdom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092299365_0:144:1920:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_138e3e740d9ed1540cd4a106364d9a1c.jpg

The body was found on Thursday on a quiet residential street, covered in what police believed were "potentially hazardous substances." Law enforcement urged everyone who had direct contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical help.On Sunday, Manchester police issued an update, confirming the victim's identity and overturning the claim that the substances could have been hazardous to the public.Police are "working tirelessly" to establish the details of the murder and are taking precautions surrounding the incident.

manchester

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

manchester, acid attack, united kingdom