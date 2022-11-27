https://sputniknews.com/20221127/man-who-was-found-dead-with-hazardous-substance-on-his-body-was-shot-attacked-with-acid-1104765515.html
Man Who Was Found Dead With 'Hazardous' Substance on His Body Was Shot, Attacked With Acid
Man Who Was Found Dead With 'Hazardous' Substance on His Body Was Shot, Attacked With Acid
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man, whose body was found in the UK town of Wigan covered in "potentially hazardous substances," had been shot and attacked with acid, Manchester police said on Sunday.
The body was found on Thursday on a quiet residential street, covered in what police believed were "potentially hazardous substances." Law enforcement urged everyone who had direct contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical help.
On Sunday, Manchester police issued an update, confirming the victim's identity and overturning the claim that the substances could have been hazardous to the public.
"Initial information indicates that the victim was the subject of a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack… Following examination and tests, the hazardous substances are believed to not pose any further harm, threat or risk to the public in the surrounding area and have been contained," police said.
Police are "working tirelessly" to establish the details of the murder and are taking precautions surrounding the incident.