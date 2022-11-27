LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in Five Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

Air Raid Alert Declared in Five Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

An air alert went off on Sunday in the Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kropovnitski regions of Ukraine and the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, according to an online alert map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.



The first alarm went off in the Dnepropetrovsk region. A few minutes later it was also sounded in the Poltava, Cherkasy, Kropovnitski regions and the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye area.



Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been periodically facing attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.



Following attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.