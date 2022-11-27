International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in Five Regions of Ukraine - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in Five Regions of Ukraine - Authorities
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after receiving calls for help from the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
ukraine
russia
News
A photograph shows a view of Kiev late on October 11, 2022 during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in Five Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

06:35 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 27.11.2022)
Being updated
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after receiving calls for help from the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, and ramping up their financial and military support for Kiev.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since 10 October, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, plotted and carried out by Kiev.
The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all through the country. As a result, Ukraine faces massive power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:35 GMT 27.11.2022
Air Raid Alert Declared in Five Regions of Ukraine - Authorities
An air alert went off on Sunday in the Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kropovnitski regions of Ukraine and the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, according to an online alert map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The first alarm went off in the Dnepropetrovsk region. A few minutes later it was also sounded in the Poltava, Cherkasy, Kropovnitski regions and the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye area.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been periodically facing attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

Following attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.
