https://sputniknews.com/20221127/italian-government-declares-state-of-emergency-on-ischia-island-after-saturday-landslide-1104765989.html

Italian Government Declares State of Emergency on Ischia Island After Saturday Landslide

Italian Government Declares State of Emergency on Ischia Island After Saturday Landslide

ROME (Sputnik) - Italy's Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency on the Ischia island after a landslide swept through a small town of Casamicciola... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-27T21:21+0000

2022-11-27T21:21+0000

2022-11-27T21:21+0000

world

italy

landslide

naples

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104728746_0:103:3276:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_bdbfb739c5869d1a156dbedd128cea28.jpg

The government will immediately disburse 2 million euros ($2.08 million) as disaster relief for the island, the minister said, adding that the council appointed Simonetta Calcaterra as an extraordinary commissioner.On Sunday morning, the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, said that the official death toll stood at one, with four people injured and another 11 missing. A total of 167 residents lost their homes.Later in the day, Italian broadcaster Rainews24 said that four bodies were found under the debris, including one of a five or six-year-old girl, bringing the total death toll to five.The death toll rose to seven after two more bodies were found, including one of an infant, Luca Cari, the spokesman for Italian firefighters, told the Rai3 broadcaster.Local media reported on Saturday, citing Italy's Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, that eight people died in the disaster.Rescue efforts continued through the night to clear the rubble and search for the missing.Ischia Mayor Enzo Ferrandino called the incident a tragedy, according to the SkyTg24 broadcaster. A dangerous situation was also observed in another town, Lacco Ameno, where mudflows destroyed around 10 buildings and trapped roughly 20-30 people in their houses, the SkyTg24 broadcaster reported, citing city mayor.Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that around 200 people were evacuated from the island, adding that the situation was "very serious." Over a hundred firefighters and civil defense officers were working at the scene with 26 units of special equipment and two helicopters deployed.

italy

naples

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, landslide, naples