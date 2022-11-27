https://sputniknews.com/20221127/iranian-parliament-backs-membership-in-shanghai-cooperation-organization-1104759307.html
Iranian Parliament Backs Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Iranian Parliament Backs Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian parliament voted on Sunday to back the Islamic Republic's entry to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), state news... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T13:46+0000
2022-11-27T13:46+0000
2022-11-27T13:46+0000
world
iran
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100869711_0:200:2931:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_abdd3c4e52cda4130c696b5ca7191655.jpg
Iran has been seeking to upgrade its observer status to full membership of the Asian security organization, which comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signed a memorandum commitment to SCO full membership at the group's summit in Uzbekistan's capital, Samarkand, in September.The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observer states, as well as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey as partner countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in September that Ankara was mulling a full membership.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100869711_99:0:2830:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ed90305910e18811d82fc04f6ae7744.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, parliament, membership, shanghai cooperation organization
iran, parliament, membership, shanghai cooperation organization
Iranian Parliament Backs Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian parliament voted on Sunday to back the Islamic Republic's entry to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), state news agency reported.
Iran has been seeking to upgrade its observer status to full membership of the Asian security organization, which comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signed a memorandum commitment to SCO full membership at the group's summit in Uzbekistan's capital, Samarkand, in September.
The SCO
also has Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observer states, as well as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey as partner countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in September that Ankara was mulling a full membership.