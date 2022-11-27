International
Iranian Parliament Backs Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Iranian Parliament Backs Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian parliament voted on Sunday to back the Islamic Republic's entry to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), state news...
Iran has been seeking to upgrade its observer status to full membership of the Asian security organization, which comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signed a memorandum commitment to SCO full membership at the group's summit in Uzbekistan's capital, Samarkand, in September.The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observer states, as well as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey as partner countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in September that Ankara was mulling a full membership.
Iranian Parliament Backs Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

13:46 GMT 27.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian parliament voted on Sunday to back the Islamic Republic's entry to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), state news agency reported.
Iran has been seeking to upgrade its observer status to full membership of the Asian security organization, which comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signed a memorandum commitment to SCO full membership at the group's summit in Uzbekistan's capital, Samarkand, in September.
The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observer states, as well as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey as partner countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in September that Ankara was mulling a full membership.
