Helicopter Crashes in South Korea

SEOUL (Sputnik) - A helicopter has crashed near a Buddhist temple in South Korea's northeastern county of Yangyang, located in Gangwon Province, the South...

Two people are presumed dead following the crash, which occurred at around 10:50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT) on Sunday, the report said, citing fire officials.There is a risk of additional explosions following the initial crash and the resulting fire, the report specified.A search for survivors is underway.

