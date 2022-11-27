Helicopter Crashes in South Korea

International
03:33 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 27.11.2022)
SEOUL (Sputnik) - A helicopter has crashed near a Buddhist temple in South Korea’s northeastern county of Yangyang, located in Gangwon Province, the South Korean news agency reports.
Two people are presumed dead following the crash, which occurred at around 10:50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT) on Sunday, the report said, citing fire officials.
There is a risk of additional explosions following the initial crash and the resulting fire, the report specified.
A search for survivors is underway.
