https://sputniknews.com/20221127/helicopter-crashes-in-south-korea-1104741111.html
Helicopter Crashes in South Korea
Helicopter Crashes in South Korea
SEOUL (Sputnik) - A helicopter has crashed near a Buddhist temple in South Korea’s northeastern county of Yangyang, located in Gangwon Province, the South... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T03:33+0000
2022-11-27T03:33+0000
2022-11-27T04:16+0000
world
south korea
helicopter crash
yonhap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102832797_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_307d50f72c4afe7d86a4a794ae4531fe.jpg
Two people are presumed dead following the crash, which occurred at around 10:50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT) on Sunday, the report said, citing fire officials.There is a risk of additional explosions following the initial crash and the resulting fire, the report specified.A search for survivors is underway.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102832797_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0aea9fb008de357f7847b24e3c75c40.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korea, helicopter crash, yonhap
south korea, helicopter crash, yonhap
Helicopter Crashes in South Korea
03:33 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 27.11.2022)
SEOUL (Sputnik) - A helicopter has crashed near a Buddhist temple in South Korea’s northeastern county of Yangyang, located in Gangwon Province, the South Korean news agency reports.
Two people are presumed dead following the crash, which occurred at around 10:50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT) on Sunday, the report said, citing fire officials.
There is a risk of additional explosions following the initial crash and the resulting fire, the report specified.
A search for survivors is underway.