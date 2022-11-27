https://sputniknews.com/20221127/helicopter-accident-in-russias-tver-region-leaves-two-dead---emergency-services-1104766251.html

Helicopter Accident in Russia’s Tver Region Leaves Two Dead - Emergency Services

RYAZAN (Sputnik) - Two people died when a Robinson 66 helicopter made a hard landing in Russia’s Tver Region, local emergency services told Sputnik. 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

The accident occurred on Sunday, at around 22:30 local time (19:30 GMT) near the village of Vyazovets.A spokesperson of the local emergency services also told Sputnik that "Two people died [in the helicopter accident."Meanwhile, an official statement from the Tver Region emergencies authorities does not specify the number of casualties.

