Helicopter Accident in Russia’s Tver Region Leaves Two Dead - Emergency Services
The accident occurred on Sunday, at around 22:30 local time (19:30 GMT) near the village of Vyazovets.A spokesperson of the local emergency services also told Sputnik that "Two people died [in the helicopter accident."Meanwhile, an official statement from the Tver Region emergencies authorities does not specify the number of casualties.
RYAZAN (Sputnik) - Two people died when a Robinson 66 helicopter made a hard landing in Russia’s Tver Region, local emergency services told Sputnik.
The accident occurred on Sunday, at around 22:30 local time (19:30 GMT) near the village of Vyazovets.
"A helicopter crashed in a field," a spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik, adding that two people died.
A spokesperson of the local emergency services also told Sputnik that "Two people died [in the helicopter accident."
Meanwhile, an official statement from the Tver Region emergencies authorities does not specify the number of casualties.