WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar for Morocco vs Belgium Match
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at Al Thumama stadium in Doha for Morocco's second World Cup match against Belgium. The Atlas Lions earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Croatia on at the beginning of the tournament. Belgium beat Canada (1-0) to take command of Group F ahead of kick-off.The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:03 GMT 27.11.2022
