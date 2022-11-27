https://sputniknews.com/20221127/football-fans-gather-at-al-thumama-stadium-in-qatar-for-morocco-vs-belgium-match-1104745536.html

Football Fans Gather at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar for Morocco vs Belgium Match

The FIFA World Cup is taking place from 21 November to 18 December in Doha, Qatar. Qatar is the first country with a majority Muslim population to host the... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at Al Thumama stadium in Doha for Morocco's second World Cup match against Belgium. The Atlas Lions earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Croatia on at the beginning of the tournament. Belgium beat Canada (1-0) to take command of Group F ahead of kick-off.The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

