Failed Coup Attempt in Sao Tome and Principe Results in Five Dead - Reports
Failed Coup Attempt in Sao Tome and Principe Results in Five Dead - Reports
At least five people died in the failed coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reports.
On Friday, the prime minister of the African island nation, Patrice Trovoada, said that a coup attempt was thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe and that four attackers were "neutralized" and detained.According to the reports, at least five people died as a result of the failed coup attempt, including opposition leader Arlecio Costa, while dozens have been arrested.Sao Tome and Principe authorities have accused the Buffalo Battalion, a South African mercenary group dismantled in 1993, of attempting to stage a coup, RFI said.A former mercenary with the Buffalo Battalion, Costa participated in a coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe in July 2003, and was also convicted of the 2009 coup attempt.
Failed Coup Attempt in Sao Tome and Principe Results in Five Dead - Reports

06:34 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 27.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people died in the failed coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, media reports.
On Friday, the prime minister of the African island nation, Patrice Trovoada, said that a coup attempt was thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe and that four attackers were "neutralized" and detained.
According to the reports, at least five people died as a result of the failed coup attempt, including opposition leader Arlecio Costa, while dozens have been arrested.
Sao Tome and Principe authorities have accused the Buffalo Battalion, a South African mercenary group dismantled in 1993, of attempting to stage a coup, RFI said.
A former mercenary with the Buffalo Battalion, Costa participated in a coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe in July 2003, and was also convicted of the 2009 coup attempt.
