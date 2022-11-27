International
Elon Musk Offers Sneak Peek Of Features From 'Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App'
Elon Musk Offers Sneak Peek Of Features From 'Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App'
Elon Musk has offered a sneak peek of features from 'Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App'.
Newly enthroned “Chief Twit” Elon Musk has provided some glimpses of his vision for the social media company’s future, as he posted a snapshot featuring slides from a Twitter company talk he claimed he recently delivered. From "advertising as entertainment" and long-form tweets to encrypted DMs, Musk appeared to have a lot lined up for the company. The post incorporated some graphs that appeared to prove that Twitter downloads and usage were hovering at record highs. As of 16 November, there was an average of 2 million new sign-ups daily across a span of seven days, the slides seemed to show. User active minutes stood at 8 billion per day on average for the same 7-day period. Despite reports claiming that hate speech and racial slurs had rocketed after Musk’s $44Bln takeover on 28 October, hate speech impressions seemed somewhat lower than at the same time a year ago, according to the graphs.Amid revealed plans to "relaunch Blue Verified" - the $8 per month authentication status system suspended after “badged” accounts created chaos by impersonating celebrities and brands - the graph showed reported impostors were now down from last year’s level.After the massive workforce cull that transpired once Musk took over the microblogging site, followed by a stream of departures prompted by his vision for what he called “Twitter 2.0”, requiring staff to be “be extremely hardcore” and work "long hours at high intensity”, the firm is now recruiting, the slides seemed to show.Most importantly, the slides gave a tantalizing sneak peek of some of the new features that the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive had up his sleeve. In line with his touted “Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App”, the billionaire revealed he was planning to go ahead with several innovations.As part of "interactive advertising", if a user were to “like” an HBO Max post, for example, the system would ostensibly analyze their profile and determine which “House” in the world of the “House of the Dragon” drama television series they belong to.The updated version of Twitter will offer users an opportunity to publish long posts and there will reportedly be new features for videos and changes in the payment system. Musk also indicated the looming advent of encrypted DMs, with Moxie Marlinspike, creator of Signal, supposedly on board to offer Twitter a helping hand with secure messaging.Looking ahead, Musk offered a highly optimistic forecast on Twitter's monthly user count on Sunday, suggesting it could "exceed a billion in 12 to 18 months".
Elon Musk Offers Sneak Peek Of Features From 'Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© FREDERIC J. BROWN
Svetlana Ekimenko
Once the world’s richest man, Elon Musk took over Twitter on sealing a $44Bln deal to buy it on 28 October, sending the social media site on a rollercoaster ride of change after a vast cull of the workforce. From an $8 blue tick verification charge to amnesty for suspended accounts, one can only wonder what the tech icon next has up his sleeve.
Newly enthroned “Chief Twit” Elon Musk has provided some glimpses of his vision for the social media company’s future, as he posted a snapshot featuring slides from a Twitter company talk he claimed he recently delivered.
From "advertising as entertainment" and long-form tweets to encrypted DMs, Musk appeared to have a lot lined up for the company.
The post incorporated some graphs that appeared to prove that Twitter downloads and usage were hovering at record highs. As of 16 November, there was an average of 2 million new sign-ups daily across a span of seven days, the slides seemed to show. User active minutes stood at 8 billion per day on average for the same 7-day period.
Despite reports claiming that hate speech and racial slurs had rocketed after Musk’s $44Bln takeover on 28 October, hate speech impressions seemed somewhat lower than at the same time a year ago, according to the graphs.
Amid revealed plans to "relaunch Blue Verified" - the $8 per month authentication status system suspended after “badged” accounts created chaos by impersonating celebrities and brands - the graph showed reported impostors were now down from last year’s level.
After the massive workforce cull that transpired once Musk took over the microblogging site, followed by a stream of departures prompted by his vision for what he called “Twitter 2.0”, requiring staff to be “be extremely hardcore” and work "long hours at high intensity”, the firm is now recruiting, the slides seemed to show.
Most importantly, the slides gave a tantalizing sneak peek of some of the new features that the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive had up his sleeve. In line with his touted “Twitter 2.0 - The Everything App”, the billionaire revealed he was planning to go ahead with several innovations.
As part of "interactive advertising", if a user were to “like” an HBO Max post, for example, the system would ostensibly analyze their profile and determine which “House” in the world of the “House of the Dragon” drama television series they belong to.
The updated version of Twitter will offer users an opportunity to publish long posts and there will reportedly be new features for videos and changes in the payment system. Musk also indicated the looming advent of encrypted DMs, with Moxie Marlinspike, creator of Signal, supposedly on board to offer Twitter a helping hand with secure messaging.
Looking ahead, Musk offered a highly optimistic forecast on Twitter's monthly user count on Sunday, suggesting it could "exceed a billion in 12 to 18 months".
